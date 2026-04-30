IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut

The Indian Premier League has played a massive role in giving T20 cricket a global identity. It's the stage where Chris Gayle blasted a 30-ball century, where Virat Kohli piled up 973 runs in a single season, and where a 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned everyone with a 35-ball hundred. Over the years, the IPL has seen countless records created and shattered.

Looking at IPL 2026, the spotlight has clearly shifted toward young talent. Players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj have delivered standout performances, signaling a strong youth wave in the tournament. This naturally raises the question: who are the youngest players ever to debut in the IPL, and does Sooryavanshi top that list?

He does.

Youngest debutant in IPL history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record as the youngest debutant in IPL history, having made his first appearance for the Rajasthan Royals in 2025 at just 14 years and 23 days old. He marked his debut with an impressive 34 off 20 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.

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Second on the list is Prayas Ray Barman, who debuted for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 at 16 years and 157 days. Mujeeb Ur Rahman follows, having debuted at 17 years and 11 days.

Riyan Parag, now a key player and captain of the Rajasthan Royals, made his debut at 17 years and 152 days against the Chennai Super Kings in 2019. Rounding out the top five is Sarfaraz Khan, who debuted at 17 years and 177 days.

Youngest IPL debutants:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 14 years, 23 days

Prayas Ray Barman - 16 years, 157 days

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 17 years, 11 days

Riyan Parag - 17 years, 152 days

Sarfaraz Khan - 17 years, 177 days

IPL continues to be a platform where young prodigies don’t just participate - they make history early.

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