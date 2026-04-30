Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut

IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record as the youngest debutant in IPL history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

The Indian Premier League has played a massive role in giving T20 cricket a global identity. It's the stage where Chris Gayle blasted a 30-ball century, where Virat Kohli piled up 973 runs in a single season, and where a 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned everyone with a 35-ball hundred. Over the years, the IPL has seen countless records created and shattered.

Looking at IPL 2026, the spotlight has clearly shifted toward young talent. Players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj have delivered standout performances, signaling a strong youth wave in the tournament. This naturally raises the question: who are the youngest players ever to debut in the IPL, and does Sooryavanshi top that list?
He does.

Youngest debutant in IPL history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record as the youngest debutant in IPL history, having made his first appearance for the Rajasthan Royals in 2025 at just 14 years and 23 days old. He marked his debut with an impressive 34 off 20 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Also on ABP Live | Not Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera

Second on the list is Prayas Ray Barman, who debuted for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 at 16 years and 157 days. Mujeeb Ur Rahman follows, having debuted at 17 years and 11 days.

Riyan Parag, now a key player and captain of the Rajasthan Royals, made his debut at 17 years and 152 days against the Chennai Super Kings in 2019. Rounding out the top five is Sarfaraz Khan, who debuted at 17 years and 177 days.

Youngest IPL debutants:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 14 years, 23 days

Prayas Ray Barman - 16 years, 157 days

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 17 years, 11 days

Riyan Parag - 17 years, 152 days

Sarfaraz Khan - 17 years, 177 days

IPL continues to be a platform where young prodigies don’t just participate - they make history early.

Also on ABP Live | Riyan Parag To Be Fined Over IPL Vaping Row, RR Captain Found Guilty Of Code Breach: Report

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the youngest player to ever debut in the IPL?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record as the youngest debutant in IPL history, making his debut at just 14 years and 23 days old for the Rajasthan Royals in 2025.

What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score on his IPL debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an impressive 34 runs off 20 balls in his debut match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Who are some other notable young IPL debutants?

Other young debutants include Prayas Ray Barman (16 years, 157 days), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (17 years, 11 days), Riyan Parag (17 years, 152 days), and Sarfaraz Khan (17 years, 177 days).

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Youngest Players
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut
IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut
Cricket
Riyan Parag To Be Fined Over IPL Vaping Row, RR Captain Found Guilty Of Code Breach: Report
Riyan Parag To Be Fined Over IPL Vaping Row, RR Captain Found Guilty Of Code Breach: Report
Cricket
Not Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera
Not Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera
Cricket
IPL Cameras Capture Dejected Rohit Sharma As MI Suffer Another Crushing Defeat
IPL Cameras Capture Dejected Rohit Sharma As MI Suffer Another Crushing Defeat
Advertisement

Videos

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget