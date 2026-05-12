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HomeSportsCricketAxar Patel Fined After DC’s Slow Over-Rate Win Keeps IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive

Axar Patel Fined After DC’s Slow Over-Rate Win Keeps IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over rate after DC defeated Punjab Kings to stay alive in IPL 2026.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)

Dharamsala:  Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here.

Axar and David Miller scored counter attacking fifties to help DC defeat Punjab Kings by three-wickets and keep their slim Playoff chances alive here on Monday.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala," said an IPL media advisory.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

Currently seventh on the points table, DC next take on Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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