IPL 2026: David Miller Goes Cheap, Bought At Base Price By Delhi Capitals

South African veteran David Miller has been bought by Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹2 crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Known as a big-match player with significant IPL experience, Miller previously played for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Despite initial hesitation from other franchises, Delhi secured him comfortably, and the team celebrated the acquisition.

David Miller’s IPL Career

Miller has appeared in 141 IPL matches across four franchises between 2012 and 2025, scoring 3,077 runs. His highest score is 101, and he has recorded 1 century and 13 half-centuries.

Before joining Delhi Capitals, he played for Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings.

Other Notable Unsold Players

In the first set of the IPL 2026 auction, several notable names remained unsold. Devon Conway went unclaimed despite a base price of ₹2 crore, and Prithvi Shaw, with a base price of ₹75 lakh, also remained unsold.

Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk was another prominent name that did not attract bids. David Miller became the first player to be sold in the auction, marking a successful start for Delhi Capitals.

Green becomes most expensive foreign player

Cameron Green, the star Aussie all-rounder, became the most expensive foreign player in IPL auction history when Kolkata Knight Riders purchased him for ₹25.20 crore in the 2026 mini-auction.

He surpassed Mitchell Starc’s previous record of ₹24.75 crore, highlighting his immense value as a fast-bowling all-rounder in the league.

IPL 2026 Auction Overview

The 19th edition of the IPL is underway, with the mini-auction being held in Abu Dhabi to fill the remaining slots of all 10 teams. Each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players. Teams released their retention lists last month on November 15, and the auction continues to determine the rest of the squads.