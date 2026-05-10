Urvil Patel of Chennai Super Kings equalled the all-time record for the fastest half-century in IPL history.
WATCH: CSK Youngster's Fastest IPL Fifty, Emotional Tribute To Father
Urvil Patel reached his fifty in just 13 deliveries, tying the record set by Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal against KKR in 2023.
Urvil Patel's emotional celebration after fastest IPL fifty: History was rewritten at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 10, 2026, as Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel equalled the all-time record for the fastest half-century in IPL history.
During a high-octane chase of 204 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Urvil Patel produced a whirlwind innings that stunned the Chepauk crowd and left the opposition searching for answers.
Urvil Patel’s 13-Ball Blitz
Urvil Patel reached his fifty in just 13 deliveries, tying the record set by Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal against KKR in 2023. His onslaught began in the 5th over against Avesh Khan, where he smashed three consecutive sixes. He followed it up by dismantling Digvesh Singh Rathi for 25 runs in the final over of the powerplay.
Urvil became the first player in IPL history to hit six sixes within the first eight balls of an innings, racing to 41 runs in that span.
Updated All-Time List: Fastest IPL Fifties
13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023
13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026
14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018
14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022
14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025
An Emotional Milestone
Immediately after reaching the landmark, Urvil celebrated with an emotional gesture. He was seen holding a note that read, "This is for you, Papa," dedicating the historic achievement to his father. He eventually departed for a breathtaking 65 off 23 balls, a knock featuring 8 sixes and 2 fours.
WATCH VIDEO
AN EMOTIONAL CELEBRATION FOR HIS FATHER BY URVIL PATEL. 🥹❤️— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2026
pic.twitter.com/ZZhFLdig3i
Impact on 2026 Season
Urvil’s 13-ball fifty is now the fastest of the 2026 season, surpassing the previous best of 15 balls shared by Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who equalled the IPL record for the fastest half-century?
How many balls did it take Urvil Patel to score his half-century?
Urvil Patel reached his fifty in just 13 deliveries, tying the record set by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Who does Urvil Patel dedicate his record-breaking half-century to?
Urvil Patel dedicated his historic achievement to his father, holding up a note that read,
What is Urvil Patel's score in the match?
Urvil Patel scored a breathtaking 65 off 23 balls, which included 8 sixes and 2 fours.