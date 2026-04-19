Big Setback! CSK's Rising Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

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HomeSportsCricketBig Setback! CSK's Rising Star Likely Ruled Out Of IPL 2026: Reports

Big Setback! CSK's Rising Star Likely Ruled Out Of IPL 2026: Reports

The decision to allow Ayush Mhatre to continue batting despite being visibly injured has drawn sharp criticism from experts.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a massive setback in their IPL 2026 campaign as their rising sensation and Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, Ayush Mhatre, has reportedly been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. CSK management hasn't officially ruled out Mahatre from the tournament but the health update given by CSK coach regarding the rising star is 'very concerning'.

The injury occurred during CSK’s recent clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18. Mhatre was seen visibly limping and in pain while chasing a target of 195.

Despite the discomfort, the youngster continued to bat, scoring a quickfire 30 off 13 balls before losing his wicket.

Coach Michael Hussey Confirms "Hamstring Tear"

Following the match, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided a grim update during the post-match press conference, confirming the severity of the situation.

"Ayush Mhatre has sustained a hamstring tear. I don’t know the exact grade yet - he will undergo a medical scan - but it looks quite bad. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a huge loss for us," Hussey stated.

Management Under Fire

The decision to let Mhatre continue batting while clearly injured has drawn sharp criticism from experts. Former India spinner R. Ashwin slammed CSK’s injury management, expressing shock that the medical team and management allowed a limping teenager to stay on the field instead of taking precautionary measures.

“While coming into bat, he came with a strap on his knee. For 2-3 matches, he has been playing as Impact Sub. People are asking, ‘Why is he an Impact Player? Is he not a good fielder? His injury has been a concern,” former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin said during an online interaction.

Season of Highs and Lows

Aush Mhatre had been one of the bright spots for CSK this season. Just a week ago, he made headlines by becoming only the second player in CSK history to be "Retired Out" for tactical reasons after scoring a brilliant 59 against Delhi Capitals. With 441 runs across his IPL career at an explosive strike rate of 183.75, his absence leaves a void in the CSK top order that will be difficult to fill.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre
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