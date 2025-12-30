Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CSK IPL 2026 Bowler Suffers Nightmare Spell In Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 Clash

CSK’s IPL 2026 signing Aman Khan endured a forgettable outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, registering the most expensive bowling spell in List A cricket history.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Indian all-rounder Aman Khan was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently held IPL 2026 Mini Auction for Rs 40 lakhs. 

While there are still quite a few months left before the Indian T20 franchise league kicks off, the franchise's new recruit is in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a 50-over domestic tournament, leading Puducherry.

His latest outing was against Jharkhand, a fixture in which he ended up creating quite an unfortunate world record.

CSK's Aman Khan Delivers Most Expensive List A Spell

In his 10-over spell against Jharkhand, Aman Khan conceded 123 runs, which was not just the most expensive spell in the match, but has now also become the most expensive bowling spell in global List A cricket history. 

Although Aman did manage to take a wicket, he had leaked plenty of runs. Jharkhand ended up hitting 368, and won the match by 133 runs.

The CSK recruit struck 3 fours and a solitary six with the bat during this unsuccesful chase, showing promise, but was ultimately dismissed on 28 off 24 balls.

Notably, Aman Khan's Vijay Hazare Trophy spell has replaced another Indian's unwanted record, which was set just earlier this month. For those wondering, Arunchal Pradesh's Mibom Mosu had conceded 116 runs in 9 overs against Bihar, who scored 574 runs in that match.

Aman Khan will have another opportunity to make ammends, on December 31, 2025, as Puducherry taken on Karnataka in the domestic tournament, but that opponent also features some big hitters.

IPL 2026: CSK Full Squad

Here is a look at Chennai Super Kings' full squad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ms Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Also Check: Virat Kohli Not Done Yet: Star Batter Expected To Continue Vijay Hazare Trophy Run

 

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Csk Ipl Aman Khan
