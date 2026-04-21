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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Cricketers In Bollywood! Virat, Rohit & Dhoni Reimagined In Fan-Made 3 Idiots Clip

WATCH: Cricketers In Bollywood! Virat, Rohit & Dhoni Reimagined In Fan-Made 3 Idiots Clip

The viral clip's highlight is the iconic trio - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma - reimagined in the roles originally played by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

The worlds of Bollywood and Cricket have collided yet again, but this time through a viral fan-made video that is breaking the internet. Using advanced AI face-swapping and clever editing, a creator has reimagined India’s biggest cricketing superstars as leads in some of Indian cinema’s most beloved blockbusters.

"3 Idiots" of Indian Cricket

The centerpiece of the viral clip features the legendary trio of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma stepping into the shoes of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan from the cult classic 3 Idiots. Fans have dubbed them the "real-life toppers" of the cricketing world, making the parody an instant hit.

Casting the "Cricketer-Actors":

The video doesn't stop there. It takes several other players and places them into perfectly suited cinematic roles:

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: In a tribute to the "King of Romance," Virat replaces SRK in the iconic train scene, with Anushka reprising her real-life role as his leading lady.

WATCH VIDEO

The Pathan Brothers in Brothers: Real-life siblings Irfan and Yusuf Pathan are reimagined in the high-stakes world of MMA from the movie Brothers, highlighting their famous camaraderie.

Yuzvendra Chahal in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: Known for his off-field wit, Chahal fits perfectly into Kapil Sharma’s comedic role, playing a man juggling multiple chaotic relationships.

Arshdeep Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: The left-arm pacer’s lean frame and stamina are celebrated as he is cast as the legendary "Flying Sikh" in this intense sports biopic.

Social Media Frenzy

The clip has garnered millions of views within hours, with even some cricketers reportedly sharing the light-hearted edit on their Instagram stories. Fans are calling for a "Cricketer Cinematic Universe," noting that the casting for Arshdeep and the Pathan brothers is "scarily accurate."

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA IPL IPL 2026
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