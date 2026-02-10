Complete List Of IPL Winning Teams And Their Captains
Here is the complete and updated list of IPL champions and the captains who led them to glory.
Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed from a bold experiment in 2008 into the world's most dominant cricket league. Over nearly two decades, we have seen legendary dynasties, underdog miracles, and, most recently, the end of the most famous title drought in sports history.
IPL Winners & Captains (2008-2025)
2025
Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Captain: Rajat Patidar
Runner-up: Punjab Kings
2024
Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad
2023
Winner: Chennai Super Kings
Captain: MS Dhoni
Runner-up: Gujarat Titans
2022
Winner: Gujarat Titans
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Runner-up: Rajasthan Royals
2021
Winner: Chennai Super Kings
Captain: MS Dhoni
Runner-up: Kolkata Knight Riders
2020
Winner: Mumbai Indians
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Runner-up: Delhi Capitals
2019
Winner: Mumbai Indians
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
2018
Winner: Chennai Super Kings
Captain: MS Dhoni
Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017
Winner: Mumbai Indians
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Runner-up: Rising Pune Supergiant
2016
Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Captain: David Warner
Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
2015
Winner: Mumbai Indians
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
2014
Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders
Captain: Gautam Gambhir
Runner-up: Kings XI Punjab
2013
Winner: Mumbai Indians
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
2012
Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders
Captain: Gautam Gambhir
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
2011
Winner: Chennai Super Kings
Captain: MS Dhoni
Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
2010
Winner: Chennai Super Kings
Captain: MS Dhoni
Runner-up: Mumbai Indians
2009
Winner: Deccan Chargers
Captain: Adam Gilchrist
Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
2008
Winner: Rajasthan Royals
Captain: Shane Warne
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
Most Titles by Team
As of 2026, the hierarchy of IPL success is topped by two historic giants, with several others fighting for the third spot.
Mumbai Indians (5 Titles): 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020.
Chennai Super Kings (5 Titles): 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023.
Kolkata Knight Riders (3 Titles): 2012, 2014, 2024.
Rajasthan Royals (1 Title): 2008.
Deccan Chargers (1 Title): 2009.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (1 Title): 2016.
Gujarat Titans (1 Title): 2022.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1 Title): 2025.
Top 3 Most Successful Captains
Rohit Sharma (5 Titles): "Hitman" holds a perfect 100% record in IPL finals as captain, winning five trophies in just eight seasons.
MS Dhoni (5 Titles): The "Captain Cool" of CSK has led his team to a record 10 finals, winning half of them.
Gautam Gambhir (2 Titles): He is credited with turning KKR from a struggling side into a ruthless winning machine between 2012 and 2014.