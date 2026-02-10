Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Complete List Of IPL Winning Teams And Their Captains

Complete List Of IPL Winning Teams And Their Captains

Here is the complete and updated list of IPL champions and the captains who led them to glory.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 04:32 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed from a bold experiment in 2008 into the world's most dominant cricket league. Over nearly two decades, we have seen legendary dynasties, underdog miracles, and, most recently, the end of the most famous title drought in sports history.

Here is the complete and updated list of IPL champions and the captains who led them to glory.

IPL Winners & Captains (2008-2025)

2025

Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Runner-up: Punjab Kings

2024

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad

2023

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni

Runner-up: Gujarat Titans

2022

Winner: Gujarat Titans

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Runner-up: Rajasthan Royals

2021

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni

Runner-up: Kolkata Knight Riders

2020

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Runner-up: Delhi Capitals

2019

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

2018

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni

Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Runner-up: Rising Pune Supergiant

2016

Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: David Warner

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

2015

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

2014

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Gautam Gambhir

Runner-up: Kings XI Punjab

2013

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

2012

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Gautam Gambhir

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

2011

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

2010

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni

Runner-up: Mumbai Indians

2009

Winner: Deccan Chargers

Captain: Adam Gilchrist

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

2008

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Shane Warne

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Most Titles by Team

As of 2026, the hierarchy of IPL success is topped by two historic giants, with several others fighting for the third spot.

Mumbai Indians (5 Titles): 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (5 Titles): 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders (3 Titles): 2012, 2014, 2024.

Rajasthan Royals (1 Title): 2008.

Deccan Chargers (1 Title): 2009.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (1 Title): 2016.

Gujarat Titans (1 Title): 2022.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1 Title): 2025.

Top 3 Most Successful Captains

Rohit Sharma (5 Titles): "Hitman" holds a perfect 100% record in IPL finals as captain, winning five trophies in just eight seasons.

MS Dhoni (5 Titles): The "Captain Cool" of CSK has led his team to a record 10 finals, winning half of them.

Gautam Gambhir (2 Titles): He is credited with turning KKR from a struggling side into a ruthless winning machine between 2012 and 2014.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
