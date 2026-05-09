IPL 2026: Clinical Gujarat Titans Outclass Rajasthan Royals By 77 Runs

Gujarat Titans (GT) moved one step closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs with a commanding 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 9, 2026. Led by a masterclass from Shubman Gill and a lethal spell by Rashid Khan, the Titans outplayed the home side in every department.

Chasing 230 was always going to be a monumental task for RR and Rashid Khan ensured the Royals never got a foothold in the game. Rashid was untouchable, returning figures of 4/33 in his four overs. He removed key middle-order threats, effectively ending the chase before the death overs. Jason Holder chipped in with 3 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada struck early to remove the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Gujarat registers their highest total of IPL 2026

Powered by explosive knocks from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar, Gujarat Titans registered their highest total of the Indian Premier League 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Gujarat piled up a massive 229/4 in 20 overs, including 21 runs in the final over. Their previous highest score this season was 210.

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a brilliant 84 off just 44 balls, smashing nine fours and three sixes. Sai Sudharsan also continued his fine form, scoring 55 off 36 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes. The pair stitched together a commanding 118-run opening partnership.

In the closing stages, Washington Sundar provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

For Gujarat, Sai Sudharsan scored 55, Gill made 84, Jos Buttler contributed 13 off 10 balls, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 37, Jason Holder scored 7, while Rahul Tewatia added an unbeaten 14 off just four deliveries. For Rajasthan, Brijesh Sharma picked up two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Raj Punja claimed one wicket each.

Gill-Sudharsan Pair Scripts History

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued their remarkable consistency as an opening duo for Gujarat Titans. The pair has now become the franchise’s most successful opening combination in IPL history in terms of century partnerships.

They have also equalled the all-time IPL record for the most 100-plus opening stands by a pair. Previously, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, along with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, had recorded six century partnerships for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the pairs of David Warner - Jonny Bairstow and Faf du Plessis - Virat Kohli jointly occupy the second spot with five century opening stands each.