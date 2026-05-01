Cheerleader's Savage Comeback To Fan Leaves Crowd In Splits - WATCH

The interaction between a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan and a cheerleader has gone viral after the latter delivered a sharp, witty comeback to a backhanded compliment. During a recent match, a CSK fan reportedly approached a cheerleader and made a comment regarding her appearance, saying:

"Look at you, you look like an angel only because of all that full makeup."

The fan's attempt to undermine her look was met with an immediate and blunt response. Without missing a beat, the cheerleader fired back:

"You go first, brush your teeth."

WATCH VIDEO

CSK fan: Look at You , Full Make up



Cheer-leader: You go first brush😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GOADEWgGsA — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 1, 2026

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Why It’s Going Viral

The "epic comeback" has resonated with fans on social media for several reasons:

Shutting Down Rudeness

The fan’s comment was viewed as "passive-aggressive," attempting to credit her beauty entirely to cosmetics rather than acknowledging her. By pointing out a basic hygiene flaw, the cheerleader effectively flipped the script on personal appearance, leaving the fan speechless.

Also, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about the behavior of spectators toward stadium staff and performers, with many praising the cheerleader for standing her ground.

Social Media Reaction

Cricket fans across platforms have hailed the response as one of the best "off-field" moments of the season. While the fan likely expected to get a rise out of the performer, he instead became the subject of the joke.

The identity of the cheerleader remains private, but her quick wit has earned her a new set of "fans" who appreciate her ability to handle hecklers with style.

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