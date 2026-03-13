IPL 2026: BCCI Sets Strict Guidelines For All 10 IPL Franchises

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IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a comprehensive set of operational guidelines for all 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The directive introduces a strict "fresh pitch" policy for practice sessions, aimed at ensuring equal training conditions and protecting the quality of the playing surfaces.

The "Fresh Net" Mandate

In a move to standardize training, the BCCI has prohibited franchises from sharing or reusing practice pitches during the same window. According to a report by Cricbuzz, teams must now be allocated entirely fresh wickets if they are practicing consecutively.

"Fresh nets should be provided to each team for their allocated practice session. In any event of simultaneous practice sessions, or when one team practices after the other, the first team shall not be permitted to use the other team's nets (including for throw-downs)," the BCCI directive stated.

The mandate further clarifies that even if a team concludes its session early, the following team is strictly forbidden from using the vacated "range-hitting" wicket.

New Rules for Practice Matches and Main Square Usage

The BCCI has also placed limitations on how franchises conduct their pre-season match simulations. As per the latest guidelines, teams are restricted to a maximum of two practice matches, provided they inform the board in advance. Key constraints include:

Duration Limits: Any practice match played under lights must not exceed a total duration of three and a half hours.

Pitch Protection: Practice matches are strictly prohibited on the specific pitch designated for the actual tournament game.

Square "Blackout" Period: To ensure the main square is in peak condition, no practice sessions or matches are allowed on the central wickets during the four days leading up to a franchise’s first home game.

If the main square is unavailable, the State Association is required to provide an alternative practice ground to the home franchise at no additional cost.

Visiting Team Preferences

While home teams traditionally dictate schedules, the BCCI has introduced a clause to protect the interests of traveling squads. According to the BCCI, preference will be given to the visiting team in the event of a scheduling dispute.

"Though the home team should get the first choice of a preferred session, the away team's request will be taken into account, particularly if it has played a match on the previous day," the board noted, emphasizing the importance of travel logistics for the away side.

Each team will be officially allocated two nets for regular practice and one additional net on the main square specifically for range hitting.