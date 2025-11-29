IPL 2026: 18-Year-Old CSK Talent Hits 8 Fours, 8 Sixes In Explosive Century

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: 18-Year-Old CSK Talent Hits 8 Fours, 8 Sixes In Explosive Century

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Ahead of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings have received some good news! Franchise opener Ayush Mhatre, playing for his home team Mumbai, scored a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The match was played in Lucknow between Vidarbha and Mumbai. Ayush's 110-ball innings led his team to a 7-wicket victory. His innings is being widely discussed on social media.

Ayush Mhatre Scores Century

Against Vidarbha, Ayush Mhatre scored 110 runs in 53 balls, reaching his century in just 49 balls. Mhatre came in to open the innings and remained unbeaten until the end. His innings included 8 towering sixes and as many fours.

This is 18-year-old's first century in the T20 format. He also has 2 centuries and 2 fifties in first-class cricket. Ayush has scored two centuries and one fifty in the list.

Good news for Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre's impressive form could prove to be a big boost for Chennai Super Kings, as he could be seen opening the innings for the franchise in IPL 2026.

He was included in the team in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured. He got the opportunity to play seven matches, in which Mhatre scored 240 runs at an impressive strike rate of 188. His highest individual score was 94.

Mumbai won by seven wickets

In Mumbai vs Vidarbha match, Vidarbha, captained by Harsh Dubey, won the toss and batted first.

Atharva Tayade and Aman Mokhade provided a strong start with 64 and 61 runs respectively. The first wicket fell at the score of 115. But then the wickets began to fall, and Vidarbha managed a combined total of 192. Ayush Mhatre's blistering innings made the target of 193 look daunting.

He scored 110, before Shivam Dube finally came in and scored 39 runs off 19 balls. Mumbai reached the target in just 17.5 overs.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
