IPL 2026 Auction: Youngest And Oldest Players - Their Base Prices

The mini-auction for IPL 2026 will take place on December 16th in Abu Dhabi, with 77 slots up for grabs across all 10 teams.

BCCI has released the shortlist of players, and cricket fans are eagerly looking at who will be snapped up. Among the key talking points are the youngest and oldest players in this year’s auction, along with their ages and base prices.

Youngest Player: Wahidullah Zadran

The youngest player in IPL 2026 auction is Wahidullah Zadran from Afghanistan. Born on November 15, 2007, Wahidullah will be 18 years and 31 days old on auction day. An uncapped bowler with a base price of ₹30 lakh, he has already impressed in T20 cricket, taking 28 wickets in 19 matches at an economy rate of 6.72.

Interestingly, there are six players born in 2007 in this year’s auction, but no player born in 2008 or later has been shortlisted.

Oldest Player: Jalaj Saxena

The oldest player in the auction is Jalaj Saxena, the seasoned all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. He will turn 39 on December 15, just one day before the auction. Saxena, an uncapped player with a base price of ₹40 lakh, has previously played in the IPL.

Saxena made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2021, which also remained his only match, conceding 27 runs in 3 overs without taking a wicket.

No player born in 1986 or earlier is part of the IPL 2026 auction, making Saxena the veteran of the lot.

Looking Back: Young IPL Stars

For context, the youngest player in IPL history is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, retained by Rajasthan Royals. Bought for ₹1.1 crore last year with a base price of ₹30 lakh, he would likely command over ₹10 crore if he were part of this year’s auction.

IPL 2026 auction promises excitement, with a mix of youthful talent and experienced campaigners competing for their chance in India’s biggest cricket league.

