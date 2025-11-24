IPL 2026 Auction: Three Big Names At Risk Of Going Unsold In IPL 2026

The excitement around Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is building fast. Teams have begun fine-tuning their strategies, and fans are eager to see where the big names will land. However, not every established player is expected to find a buyer this season.

Here are three cricketers who could go unsold, which may signal the end of their IPL journeys.

1. Deepak Hooda

The first name on the list is Deepak Hooda, a right-handed middle-order batsman who has been part of the IPL since 2015. Despite the experience, his performances have dipped significantly.

In his debut season with Chennai Super Kings, Hooda managed only 31 runs in seven matches, striking at just 75.61, which led to his release. Even during his stint with Lucknow in 2024, he produced only one half-century. Experts believe Hooda still plays with an ODI-like approach in T20 cricket - a mindset that doesn’t match the modern IPL pace. As a result, he may go unsold this time around.

2. Moeen Ali

Next is former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has already been released by Kolkata Knight Riders. The introduction of the Impact Player rule has further reduced his utility in the league.

In the 2025 season, Moeen scored just 5 runs and picked up only 6 wickets in six matches for KKR. Before that, he represented Chennai Super Kings, but even CSK may hesitate to bring him back given his recent dip in consistency.

3. Rahul Tripathi

The third player is Rahul Tripathi, who has also represented India internationally. After a strong start to his IPL career, his form has visibly declined over the last couple of seasons.

With Chennai Super Kings in 2025, Tripathi got five opportunities but managed only 55 runs at a strike rate of below 100. In 2024 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he recorded just one half-century. His absence from domestic cricket further weakens his case, making it unlikely that franchises will take a chance on him.