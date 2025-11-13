IPL 2026 Auction: Team Purse Values, Their Top 3 Most Expensive Players

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the IPL retention list, which will be unveiled on Saturday, November 15. The list will reveal which players are retained by their franchises and which ones will enter IPL 2026 auction.

Alongside this, fans are keen to know each team’s remaining purse and which franchises spent the most on their top three players in the previous season.

IPL 2026 Auction Venue

As per reports, India remains the preferred location for IPL 2026 auction, but due to the busy wedding season in December, UAE could host the event this time.

Remaining Purse of All 10 IPL Teams:

Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹35 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): ₹10 lakh

Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹15 lakh

Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹20 lakh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹5 lakh

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹10 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹5 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (RR): ₹30 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): ₹75 lakh

Note: These are the current amounts. Once the retention list is out, teams’ purses will be adjusted based on released players’ values. For instance, if Delhi Capitals release a player worth ₹5 crore, their purse will increase to ₹5.20 crore.

Top 3 Most Expensive Players per Team (Previous Season):

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer ₹26.75 cr, Arshdeep Singh ₹18 cr, Yuzvendra Chahal ₹18 cr

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant ₹27 cr, Nicholas Pooran ₹21 cr, Ravi Bishnoi/Mayank Yadav ₹11 cr

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan ₹18 cr, Shubman Gill ₹15.5 cr, Jos Buttler ₹15.75 cr

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel ₹16.5 cr, KL Rahul ₹14 cr, Kuldeep Yadav ₹13.25 cr

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad ₹18 cr, Ravindra Jadeja ₹18 cr, Matisha Pathirana ₹13 cr

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah ₹18 cr, Suryakumar Yadav ₹16.35 cr, Hardik Pandya ₹16.35 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer ₹23.75 cr, Rinku Singh ₹13 cr, Andre Russell/Sunil Narine/Varun Chakravarthy ₹12 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen ₹23 cr, Pat Cummins ₹18 cr, Travis Head/Abhishek Sharma ₹14 cr

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal ₹18 cr, Sanju Samson ₹18 cr, Dhruv Jurel/Riyan Parag ₹14 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli ₹21 cr, Josh Hazlewood ₹12.5 cr, Phil Salt ₹11.5 cr

IPL 2026 Auction Date: The mini auction for the 19th IPL edition is expected to be a one-day event on December 15, 2025, unlike the previous mega auction which lasted two days.