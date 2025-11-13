Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: Team Purse Values, Their Top 3 Most Expensive Players

IPL 2026 Auction: Team Purse Values, Their Top 3 Most Expensive Players

India remains the preferred location for IPL 2026 auction, but due to the busy wedding season in December, UAE could host the event this time.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the IPL retention list, which will be unveiled on Saturday, November 15. The list will reveal which players are retained by their franchises and which ones will enter IPL 2026 auction.

Alongside this, fans are keen to know each team’s remaining purse and which franchises spent the most on their top three players in the previous season.

IPL 2026 Auction Venue

As per reports, India remains the preferred location for IPL 2026 auction, but due to the busy wedding season in December, UAE could host the event this time.

Remaining Purse of All 10 IPL Teams:

Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹35 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): ₹10 lakh

Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹15 lakh

Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹20 lakh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹5 lakh

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹10 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹5 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (RR): ₹30 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): ₹75 lakh

Note: These are the current amounts. Once the retention list is out, teams’ purses will be adjusted based on released players’ values. For instance, if Delhi Capitals release a player worth ₹5 crore, their purse will increase to ₹5.20 crore.

Top 3 Most Expensive Players per Team (Previous Season):

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer ₹26.75 cr, Arshdeep Singh ₹18 cr, Yuzvendra Chahal ₹18 cr

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant ₹27 cr, Nicholas Pooran ₹21 cr, Ravi Bishnoi/Mayank Yadav ₹11 cr

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan ₹18 cr, Shubman Gill ₹15.5 cr, Jos Buttler ₹15.75 cr

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel ₹16.5 cr, KL Rahul ₹14 cr, Kuldeep Yadav ₹13.25 cr

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad ₹18 cr, Ravindra Jadeja ₹18 cr, Matisha Pathirana ₹13 cr

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah ₹18 cr, Suryakumar Yadav ₹16.35 cr, Hardik Pandya ₹16.35 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer ₹23.75 cr, Rinku Singh ₹13 cr, Andre Russell/Sunil Narine/Varun Chakravarthy ₹12 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen ₹23 cr, Pat Cummins ₹18 cr, Travis Head/Abhishek Sharma ₹14 cr

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal ₹18 cr, Sanju Samson ₹18 cr, Dhruv Jurel/Riyan Parag ₹14 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli ₹21 cr, Josh Hazlewood ₹12.5 cr, Phil Salt ₹11.5 cr

IPL 2026 Auction Date: The mini auction for the 19th IPL edition is expected to be a one-day event on December 15, 2025, unlike the previous mega auction which lasted two days.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Most Expensive Players IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction IPL Team Purse Values
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Fake Blast Scare Near Delhi’s Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur; Police Declare Call False After Thorough Check
NSG Departs Khandauli After Forensic Sweep; 50 CCTV Clips & Diary Tighten Net on Umar’s Route
Breaking: Centre Declares Delhi Blast Terror Attack; Questions Raised Over Haryana Police Failures
Delhi Blast: Human Remains Found 3 Days After Explosion; White-Collar Terror Links Surface
Breaking: Encrypted 'Session' App Used by Umar and Muzammil; Turkey Meeting Linked to Jaish Handler Revealed!!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget