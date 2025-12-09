IPL 2026 Auction: Players With ₹2 Crore Base Price

Indian Premier League on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, unveiled the official shortlist of players for the upcoming mini-auction.

Out of 1,355 global registrations, 350 players have made it to the final pool. The auction is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and features 240 Indian and 110 overseas players.

IPL 2026 Base Price Breakdown

The top base price category for 2026 mini-auction is ₹2 crore, with 40 prominent players - among them Steve Smith, David Miller, Venkatesh Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, and Matheesha Pathirana - listed in this bracket. Nine players have opted for a ₹1.5 crore base price, while four players fall under the ₹1.25 crore category.

Seventeen cricketers will be available at a ₹1 crore base price, and 42 players have set their base price at ₹75 lakh.

Only four players are registered at ₹50 lakh, and seven more at ₹40 lakh. The largest portion of the shortlist - 227 players - have chosen a base price of ₹30 lakh. This group includes a majority of uncapped talents, featuring 224 Indian players and 14 overseas names.

Players with ₹2 Crore Base Price

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia)

Cameron Green (Australia)

David Miller (South Africa)

Gus Atkinson (England)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Venkatesh Iyer (India)

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ben Duckett (England)

Jamie Smith (England)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

Ravi Bishnoi (India)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Mujeeb Rahman (Afghanistan)

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Sean Abbott (Australia)

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

Jason Holder (West Indies)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Tom Banton (England)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Josh Inglis (Australia)

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Lungisani Ngidi (South Africa)

William O’Rourke (New Zealand)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Cooper Connolly (Australia)

Tom Curran (England)

Daniel Lawrence (England)

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Liam Dawson (England)

₹1.5 Crore Base Price

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Spencer Johnson (Australia)

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Matthew Short (Australia)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Riley Meredith (Australia)

Jhye Richardson (Australia)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

₹1.25 Crore Base Price

Beau Webster (Australia)

Roston Chase (West Indies)

Kyle Mayers (West Indies)

Olly Stone (England)

₹1 Crore Base Price

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)

Finn Allen (New Zealand)

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Akash Deep (India)

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Rahul Chahar (India)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Ben Dwarshuis (Australia)

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)

Umesh Yadav (India)

Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)

George Linde (South Africa)

Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan)

William Sutherland (Australia)

Joshua Tongue (England)

Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Only 77 Slots Available

All 10 IPL teams will compete for just 77 open spots, with 31 of those reserved for foreign players. The mini-auction is scheduled to start on December 16, 2025, at 1 PM UAE time (2:30 PM IST).

Teams With Biggest Purses

Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction with the highest remaining purse at ₹64.3 crore. Chennai Super Kings follow with ₹43.4 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the third-largest budget at ₹25.5 crore.