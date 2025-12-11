IPL 2026 Auction: MI Broke, Two Franchises Have ₹30 Crore To Spend
Before IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at each team’s remaining purse and their capacity for big bids.
IPL 2026 Auction remaining purse of all teams: IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, featuring a shortlist of 350 players but only 77 available slots across the 10 franchises.
Big names like David Miller, Liam Livingstone, and Cameron Green are expected to be in the spotlight, as teams aim to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Struggling Financially
Mumbai Indians have already retained 20 players, leaving them with just ₹2.75 crore and only 5 remaining slots to fill. Similarly, Punjab Kings, finalists in IPL 2025, have limited funds. After retaining 21 players, Punjab has ₹11.50 crore left to complete the squad of four players.
Teams with ₹30 Crore Bidding Capacity
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders stand out as the wealthiest franchises going into the auction.
CSK has ₹43.40 crore left in their purse with 9 slots to fill, while KKR enters with the biggest remaining purse of ₹64.30 crore, boosted by the release of Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore). These two teams are the only ones capable of placing a ₹30 crore bid for a single player.
Remaining Purse of All IPL Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹64.30 crore
Chennai Super Kings: ₹43.40 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹25.50 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: ₹22.95 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹21.80 crore
Rajasthan Royals: ₹16.50 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹16.40 crore
Gujarat Titans: ₹12.90 crore
Punjab Kings: ₹11.50 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹2.75 crore
With only a few teams having the firepower to bid big, the auction promises exciting battles for the top players.
