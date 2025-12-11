IPL 2026 Auction: MI Broke, Two Franchises Have ₹30 Crore To Spend

IPL 2026 Auction remaining purse of all teams: IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, featuring a shortlist of 350 players but only 77 available slots across the 10 franchises.

Big names like David Miller, Liam Livingstone, and Cameron Green are expected to be in the spotlight, as teams aim to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Before IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at each team’s remaining purse and their capacity for big bids.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Struggling Financially

Mumbai Indians have already retained 20 players, leaving them with just ₹2.75 crore and only 5 remaining slots to fill. Similarly, Punjab Kings, finalists in IPL 2025, have limited funds. After retaining 21 players, Punjab has ₹11.50 crore left to complete the squad of four players.

Teams with ₹30 Crore Bidding Capacity

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders stand out as the wealthiest franchises going into the auction.

CSK has ₹43.40 crore left in their purse with 9 slots to fill, while KKR enters with the biggest remaining purse of ₹64.30 crore, boosted by the release of Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore). These two teams are the only ones capable of placing a ₹30 crore bid for a single player.

Remaining Purse of All IPL Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹64.30 crore

Chennai Super Kings: ₹43.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹25.50 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: ₹22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals: ₹21.80 crore

Rajasthan Royals: ₹16.50 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹16.40 crore

Gujarat Titans: ₹12.90 crore

Punjab Kings: ₹11.50 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹2.75 crore

With only a few teams having the firepower to bid big, the auction promises exciting battles for the top players.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Could Toss Be the Game-Changer? Key Insights Ahead Of Chandigarh Clash

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Rivaba Jadeja Criticizes Indian Players, Praises Husband Ravindra Jadeja