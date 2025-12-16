From ₹30 Lakh To Crores! 5 Players To Watch In IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 auction is underway today, with 10 teams competing for 77 player slots. BCCI has shortlisted 350 players, including several well-known names. While some stars were expected to command high prices, history shows that lesser-known players often emerge as big surprises, securing hefty deals.

Here’s a look at five such hidden gems to watch in the auction.

Karthik Sharma (Base Price ₹30 Lakh)

Karthik Sharma is a T20 power-hitter known for his ability to finish matches with explosive batting. With a strike rate of over 160 and 28 sixes in 12 T20 matches, he has impressed fans and former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin alike. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, looking for a reliable finisher, could pay a premium for him despite his modest base price of ₹30 lakh.

Aaqib Nabi (Base Price ₹30 Lakh)

Fast bowler Aaqib Nabi from Jammu and Kashmir is renowned for his devastating new-ball spells. He once took four wickets in four balls against East Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy and can bowl effective yorkers in the death overs. Multiple franchises are expected to bid aggressively for Nabi, whose base price is ₹30 lakh.

Quinton de Kock (Base Price ₹2 Crore)

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock brings vast IPL experience and is an aggressive opening batsman. Recently returning from T20 retirement, he scored 90 runs off 45 balls against India, showcasing his attacking prowess. Teams like Rajasthan Royals, seeking a wicketkeeper, may surprise everyone with a competitive bid for de Kock at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Ashok Sharma (Base Price ₹30 Lakh)

Ashok Sharma has impressed in domestic cricket this year, consistently bowling at speeds over 140 kmph. He claimed wickets of top players like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in trials, and several franchises are likely to bid high for his services. His base price remains a modest ₹30 lakh.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Base Price ₹2 Crore)

Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk is one of the youngest entrants in the auction. Known for his explosive batting from the outset, he has the potential to unsettle even seasoned bowlers. With teams like Kolkata Knight Riders seeking a strong top-order hitter and holding the largest purse, Fraser-McGurk could attract a big bid, starting from his base price of ₹2 crore.