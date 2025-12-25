Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: 5 Cricket Stars Bought For Shockingly Low Prices In Auction

IPL 2026: 5 Cricket Stars Bought For Shockingly Low Prices In Auction

Fans and analysts anticipated higher bids for these experienced cricketers, but the auction results told a different story.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction brought a few unexpected surprises. While franchises spent big on uncapped players, several seasoned stars went for prices far below expectations.

Fans and analysts anticipated higher bids for these experienced cricketers, but the auction results told a different story.

David Miller - Delhi Capitals

South African veteran David Miller was snapped up by Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹2 crore. Having played over 140 IPL matches and scored more than 3,000 runs, Miller is renowned for his match-finishing skills. Despite his impressive record, he didn’t attract competing bids.

Ben Duckett - Delhi Capitals

England opener Ben Duckett also joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹2 crore. Known for his aggressive batting and quick scoring in T20 cricket, Duckett’s acquisition is considered a valuable addition for Delhi at such a low cost.

Sarfaraz Khan - Chennai Super Kings

Sarfaraz Khan, a consistent performer in domestic cricket, went unsold in the first round. However, Chennai Super Kings picked him up in the second round at his base price of ₹75 lakh. Considering his batting talent, this is widely seen as a bargain deal.

Quinton de Kock - Mumbai Indians

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was acquired by Mumbai Indians for just ₹1 crore. De Kock, a major international star with an outstanding IPL record, represents a huge value buy for Mumbai at such a low price.

Akash Deep - Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian pacer Akash Deep was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of ₹1 crore. Having impressed in both domestic and international matches, Akash Deep’s inclusion could be a key asset for KKR.

When will IPL 2026 start?

IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin on March 26, 2026, with the tournament running until May 31, 2026. The opening match will kick off the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, with the final set for the end of May.

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK KKR MI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget