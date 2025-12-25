IPL 2026: 5 Cricket Stars Bought For Shockingly Low Prices In Auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction brought a few unexpected surprises. While franchises spent big on uncapped players, several seasoned stars went for prices far below expectations.

Fans and analysts anticipated higher bids for these experienced cricketers, but the auction results told a different story.

David Miller - Delhi Capitals

South African veteran David Miller was snapped up by Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹2 crore. Having played over 140 IPL matches and scored more than 3,000 runs, Miller is renowned for his match-finishing skills. Despite his impressive record, he didn’t attract competing bids.

Ben Duckett - Delhi Capitals

England opener Ben Duckett also joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹2 crore. Known for his aggressive batting and quick scoring in T20 cricket, Duckett’s acquisition is considered a valuable addition for Delhi at such a low cost.

Sarfaraz Khan - Chennai Super Kings

Sarfaraz Khan, a consistent performer in domestic cricket, went unsold in the first round. However, Chennai Super Kings picked him up in the second round at his base price of ₹75 lakh. Considering his batting talent, this is widely seen as a bargain deal.

Quinton de Kock - Mumbai Indians

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was acquired by Mumbai Indians for just ₹1 crore. De Kock, a major international star with an outstanding IPL record, represents a huge value buy for Mumbai at such a low price.

Akash Deep - Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian pacer Akash Deep was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of ₹1 crore. Having impressed in both domestic and international matches, Akash Deep’s inclusion could be a key asset for KKR.

When will IPL 2026 start?

IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin on March 26, 2026, with the tournament running until May 31, 2026. The opening match will kick off the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, with the final set for the end of May.