IPL 2026 Auction: Big-Name Foreign Players Face Unsold Threat

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 359 players for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

This comes after more than 1,300 players registered for the world’s biggest T20 league, meaning several high-profile names are expected to miss out.

Among them are 30 foreign players who could surprisingly go unsold despite their international reputation.

Foreign Players (Base Price ₹2 Crore) Likely to Go Unsold

Ben Duckett (England)

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Sean Abbott (Australia)

Jason Holder (West Indies)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Tom Banton (England)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

William O'Rourke (New Zealand)

Tom Curran (England)

Daniel Lawrence (England)

Liam Dawson (England)

Base Price ₹1.5 Crore - In Danger of Going Unsold

Matthew Short (Australia)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Base Price ₹1.25 Crore - At Risk

Beau Webster (Australia)

Roston Chase (West Indies)

Kyle Mayers (West Indies)

Olly Stone (England)

Base Price ₹1 Crore - Could Remain Unsold

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)

Finn Allen (New Zealand)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Ben Dwarshuis (Australia)

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)

Umesh Yadav (India)

Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)

George Linde (South Africa)

Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan)

William Sutherland (Australia)

Joshua Tongue (England)

Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Players Who Could Trigger Bidding Wars in IPL 2026 Auction

On the other hand, some stars are expected to attract massive bids. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green could become the most expensive player of the auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders likely to go big - especially as they enter the auction with the largest purse.

Other players who might draw heavy interest in IPL 2026 Auction include:

Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Miller, Jamie Smith, Steve Smith, Tim Seifert, Jonny Bairstow, and Akash Deep.

