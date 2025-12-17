Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Auction: 9 Uncapped Players Turned Millionaires By Franchises

IPL 2026 Auction: 9 Uncapped Players Turned Millionaires By Franchises

Here’s a look at the uncapped players who became millionaires this season.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 09:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 mini-auction saw franchises splurging big on uncapped talent. Chennai Super Kings led the spending, shelling out ₹28.40 crore for two players alone, while Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also invested heavily.

Here’s a look at the uncapped players who became millionaires this season:

1. Prashant Veer

Chennai Super Kings acquired spin all-rounder Prashant Veer for ₹14.20 crore, a massive jump from his base price of ₹30 lakh. Sunrisers Hyderabad were also interested, but CSK secured him, making Veer the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.

2. Kartik Sharma

CSK also bought wicketkeeper-batsman Kartik Sharma for ₹14.20 crore after a close bidding contest with SRH, matching Prashant Veer’s record as the joint most expensive uncapped players ever.

3. Aaqib Nabi

Delhi Capitals picked Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Aaqib Nabi for ₹8.40 crore. His base price was ₹30 lakh, and a fierce bidding war with SRH ultimately saw DC clinch him.

4. Mangesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired 23-year-old right-handed all-rounder Mangesh Yadav for ₹5.20 crore, starting from a base price of ₹30 lakh. SRH also bid for him but RCB emerged victorious.

5. Tejaswi Singh Dahiya

Kolkata Knight Riders bought wicketkeeper-batsman Tejaswi Singh Dahiya for ₹3 crore, up from his base price of ₹30 lakh.

6. Jack Edwards

Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹3 crore. CSK had also shown interest, but SRH won the bidding. His base price was ₹50 lakh.

7. Mukul Choudhary

Lucknow Super Giants secured Mukul Choudhary for ₹2.60 crore after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals.

8. Salil Arora

SRH picked wicketkeeper-batsman Salil Arora for ₹1.50 crore, up from a base price of ₹30 lakh, edging out competition from Mumbai Indians.

9. Akshat Raghuvanshi & Naman Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants bought Akshat Raghuvanshi for ₹2.20 crore and Naman Tiwari for ₹1 crore, both well above their base prices of ₹30 lakh, after competitive bidding with SRH and Rajasthan Royals.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 09:31 PM (IST)
