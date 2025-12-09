IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Uncapped Players Who Could Turn Millionaire In Mini Auction

Cricket fans are buzzing about who could become the most expensive players in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. BCCI has released a shortlist of 350 players, including 238 uncapped players.

Here’s a look at five uncapped players who could attract huge bids:

Kunal Chandela

Kunal Chandela is currently the top run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 350 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50. His consistent form makes him a strong contender for high bids. Chandela, 31, has scored 890 runs in 32 T20 innings at an average of 30.68 with a strike rate of 134.84, including six half-centuries. His base price is ₹30 lakh.

Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan’s Ashok Sharma has impressed with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, taking 19 wickets in 7 matches, making him the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. At 23, Sharma was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad last year but did not play. With a base price of ₹30 lakh, he is expected to spark a bidding war.

Aaqib Nabi Dar

One of eight players from Jammu & Kashmir in the auction, 29-year-old all-rounder Aaqib Nabi Dar has a base price of ₹30 lakh. He has scored 141 runs in 17 T20 innings and taken 43 wickets in 34 T20 matches, including two four-wicket hauls, making him a potential target for multiple franchises.

Vignesh Puthur

Spinner Vignesh Puthur, 24, played five matches for Mumbai Indians last year, claiming six wickets. With IPL experience and a base price of ₹30 lakh, he is expected to attract considerable interest from franchises.

Nikhil Chaudhary

Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary, 29, who has played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, has a base price of ₹40 lakh. He has taken 16 wickets in 36 T20 matches and scored 538 runs in 30 innings, combining domestic and international T20 experience, which could drive up his price in the auction.

