IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Uncapped Players Who Could Turn Millionaire In Mini Auction

HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: 5 Uncapped Players Who Could Turn Millionaire In Mini Auction

Here’s a look at five uncapped players who could attract huge bids in IPL 2026 Auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket fans are buzzing about who could become the most expensive players in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. BCCI has released a shortlist of 350 players, including 238 uncapped players.

Here’s a look at five uncapped players who could attract huge bids:

Kunal Chandela

Kunal Chandela is currently the top run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 350 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50. His consistent form makes him a strong contender for high bids. Chandela, 31, has scored 890 runs in 32 T20 innings at an average of 30.68 with a strike rate of 134.84, including six half-centuries. His base price is ₹30 lakh.

Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan’s Ashok Sharma has impressed with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, taking 19 wickets in 7 matches, making him the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. At 23, Sharma was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad last year but did not play. With a base price of ₹30 lakh, he is expected to spark a bidding war.

Aaqib Nabi Dar

One of eight players from Jammu & Kashmir in the auction, 29-year-old all-rounder Aaqib Nabi Dar has a base price of ₹30 lakh. He has scored 141 runs in 17 T20 innings and taken 43 wickets in 34 T20 matches, including two four-wicket hauls, making him a potential target for multiple franchises.

Vignesh Puthur

Spinner Vignesh Puthur, 24, played five matches for Mumbai Indians last year, claiming six wickets. With IPL experience and a base price of ₹30 lakh, he is expected to attract considerable interest from franchises.

Nikhil Chaudhary

Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary, 29, who has played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, has a base price of ₹40 lakh. He has taken 16 wickets in 36 T20 matches and scored 538 runs in 30 innings, combining domestic and international T20 experience, which could drive up his price in the auction.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
