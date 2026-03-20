International Stars Ditching PSL For IPL 2026? New Names Surface Amid Injury Concerns In IPL

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The Indian Premier League is once again demonstrating its financial dominance as franchises look toward the Pakistan Super League to find injury replacements. With several players already sidelined, the gulf between the two competitions has become increasingly apparent. While the Indian league continues to attract the premier global talent, the Pakistani league often finds itself as a secondary option for overseas professionals who are now willing to break contracts for a chance in India.

Precedent for Player Defections

Kolkata Knight Riders recently secured Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement. Muzarabani opted to leave his commitment with Islamabad United, a move that follows the precedent set by South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. Last season, Bosch departed Peshawar Zalmi after receiving an offer from Mumbai Indians. These mid-season switches have caused significant friction, with the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly unhappy about the lack of protection for their tournament's integrity.

Fast Bowling Vacancies Drive Demand

The requirement for new personnel has been triggered by a spate of injuries to primary pace bowlers. Rajasthan Royals will be without Sam Curran, while Kolkata Knight Riders have lost Harshit Rana. With uncertainty also surrounding the fitness of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, scouts are monitoring players currently active in Pakistan. Based on reports from social media, Australia's Spencer Johnson and South Africa's Ottneil Baartman are frequently mentioned in recruitment circles as potential targets for teams needing immediate reinforcements.

Rich Talent Pool in Pakistan

Beyond the immediate rumours, several other experienced bowlers in the PSL remain viable options for Indian teams. Islamabad United has Richard Gleeson and Shamar Joseph in their squad, while Quetta Gladiators feature Alzarri Joseph. Even veteran Peter Siddle, currently with Multan Sultans, is reportedly being observed due to his ability to maintain high speeds. As the season approaches, the trend of players prioritising the Indian league over their other obligations looks set to continue.