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HomeSportsCricketInternational Stars Ditching PSL For IPL 2026? New Names Surface Amid Injury Concerns In IPL

International Stars Ditching PSL For IPL 2026? New Names Surface Amid Injury Concerns In IPL

With stars like Sam Curran and Harshit Rana ruled out, IPL franchises might attract PSL talent to fill the void, sparking further tension between the two T20 leagues.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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The Indian Premier League is once again demonstrating its financial dominance as franchises look toward the Pakistan Super League to find injury replacements. With several players already sidelined, the gulf between the two competitions has become increasingly apparent. While the Indian league continues to attract the premier global talent, the Pakistani league often finds itself as a secondary option for overseas professionals who are now willing to break contracts for a chance in India.

Precedent for Player Defections

Kolkata Knight Riders recently secured Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement. Muzarabani opted to leave his commitment with Islamabad United, a move that follows the precedent set by South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. Last season, Bosch departed Peshawar Zalmi after receiving an offer from Mumbai Indians. These mid-season switches have caused significant friction, with the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly unhappy about the lack of protection for their tournament's integrity.

Fast Bowling Vacancies Drive Demand

The requirement for new personnel has been triggered by a spate of injuries to primary pace bowlers. Rajasthan Royals will be without Sam Curran, while Kolkata Knight Riders have lost Harshit Rana. With uncertainty also surrounding the fitness of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, scouts are monitoring players currently active in Pakistan. Based on reports from social media, Australia's Spencer Johnson and South Africa's Ottneil Baartman are frequently mentioned in recruitment circles as potential targets for teams needing immediate reinforcements.

Rich Talent Pool in Pakistan

Beyond the immediate rumours, several other experienced bowlers in the PSL remain viable options for Indian teams. Islamabad United has Richard Gleeson and Shamar Joseph in their squad, while Quetta Gladiators feature Alzarri Joseph. Even veteran Peter Siddle, currently with Multan Sultans, is reportedly being observed due to his ability to maintain high speeds. As the season approaches, the trend of players prioritising the Indian league over their other obligations looks set to continue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are IPL franchises looking to the Pakistan Super League for player replacements?

Several IPL teams are seeking injury replacements for their players. The PSL currently has a rich talent pool of experienced bowlers who are viable options.

Have players previously broken contracts to join the IPL?

Yes, players have left PSL commitments for IPL offers. Blessing Muzarabani and Corbin Bosch are examples of players who have switched mid-season.

What is causing the demand for new fast bowlers in the IPL?

A spate of injuries to primary pace bowlers has created vacancies. Teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have lost key players.

Which players currently in the PSL are being considered for IPL recruitment?

Players like Spencer Johnson and Ottneil Baartman are frequently mentioned. Veteran Peter Siddle is also reportedly being observed.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Spencer Johnson PSL 2026 Ottneil Baartman
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