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HomeSportsCricketInstagram Post By Travis Head Adds Twist To Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

Instagram Post By Travis Head Adds Twist To Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

Travis Head has added fuel to the fire with a cryptic social media update that has left cricket fans guessing.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22, 2026, continues to dominate the headlines. Following a viral post-match moment where Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Travis Head, the Australian opener has added fuel to the fire with a cryptic social media update that has left cricket fans guessing.

The Instagram Post: "Keep the Body Guessing"

Hours after SRH wrapped up a dominant 55-run win over RCB in Hyderabad, Travis Head broke his silence on social media by uploading a story on his official Instagram account.

The Australian southpaw shared a photo captioned with just four words: "Keep the body guessing." While on the surface it looked like a standard fitness or athletic remark, cricket enthusiasts immediately connected the dots, viewing it as a subtle, witty retort aimed directly at Kohli.

Sledging that Triggered Feud

The frosty exchange during the post-match handshakes was the culmination of an intense, verbal back-and-forth that began during the match itself.

Watch Virat's heated exchange with Head

While Head was batting, an animated Kohli was seen giving him a heavy dose of mind games. Referring to the tournament's tactical rules, Kohli mockingly taunted Head, saying: "Now that you are not going to be substituted, you might as well bowl."

Kohli's stay at the crease ended abruptly when he was dismissed by SRH rookie Sakib Hussain for just 15 runs off 11 balls. As the Indian batting icon walked back to the dugout, Head didn't hold back. The Australian reportedly fired a sharp parting comment, mocking Kohli for getting out before Head even had an opportunity to back up his words and bowl to him.

Handshake Snub

The raw frustration of the heavy defeat and Head’s parting shot clearly lingered for Kohli when the final ball was bowled. During the traditional post-match line where players exchange greetings, broadcast cameras caught Head extending his hand in a sporting gesture toward Kohli. In a moment that immediately went viral, Kohli completely looked away, ignored the gesture, and walked straight past Head.

What made the snub stand out to fans was its deliberate nature - while Kohli entirely ignored Head, he was seen warmly greeting and chatting with other Hyderabad players right next in line, including SRH captain Pat Cummins.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Travis Head and Virat Kohli after the SRH vs. RCB match?

Travis Head posted a cryptic Instagram story saying

What sparked the on-field tension between Travis Head and Virat Kohli?

During the match, Kohli taunted Head about substitutions. After Kohli's dismissal, Head reportedly made a parting comment about Kohli getting out before he could bowl to him.

Why did Virat Kohli ignore Travis Head's handshake?

Kohli appeared to ignore Head's handshake gesture, while greeting other SRH players. This seemed to stem from their on-field verbal exchange and Head's reported parting shot.

What was the outcome of the SRH vs. RCB match on May 22, 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a dominant 55-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2026 encounter.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Travis Head IPL IPL 2026 Travis Head Instagram Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy
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