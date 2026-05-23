Instagram Post By Travis Head Adds Twist To Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22, 2026, continues to dominate the headlines. Following a viral post-match moment where Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Travis Head, the Australian opener has added fuel to the fire with a cryptic social media update that has left cricket fans guessing.

The Instagram Post: "Keep the Body Guessing"

Hours after SRH wrapped up a dominant 55-run win over RCB in Hyderabad, Travis Head broke his silence on social media by uploading a story on his official Instagram account.

The Australian southpaw shared a photo captioned with just four words: "Keep the body guessing." While on the surface it looked like a standard fitness or athletic remark, cricket enthusiasts immediately connected the dots, viewing it as a subtle, witty retort aimed directly at Kohli.

Sledging that Triggered Feud

The frosty exchange during the post-match handshakes was the culmination of an intense, verbal back-and-forth that began during the match itself.

Watch Virat's heated exchange with Head

While Head was batting, an animated Kohli was seen giving him a heavy dose of mind games. Referring to the tournament's tactical rules, Kohli mockingly taunted Head, saying: "Now that you are not going to be substituted, you might as well bowl."

Kohli's stay at the crease ended abruptly when he was dismissed by SRH rookie Sakib Hussain for just 15 runs off 11 balls. As the Indian batting icon walked back to the dugout, Head didn't hold back. The Australian reportedly fired a sharp parting comment, mocking Kohli for getting out before Head even had an opportunity to back up his words and bowl to him.

Handshake Snub

Look at the way Travis Head went to shake hands with Virat Kohli, but Kohli did not shake hands with him back. Seriously, what happened between them? 👀



I have always seen both of them sharing a good bond during international cricket and even in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/lTrCYyIL20 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 23, 2026

The raw frustration of the heavy defeat and Head’s parting shot clearly lingered for Kohli when the final ball was bowled. During the traditional post-match line where players exchange greetings, broadcast cameras caught Head extending his hand in a sporting gesture toward Kohli. In a moment that immediately went viral, Kohli completely looked away, ignored the gesture, and walked straight past Head.

What made the snub stand out to fans was its deliberate nature - while Kohli entirely ignored Head, he was seen warmly greeting and chatting with other Hyderabad players right next in line, including SRH captain Pat Cummins.