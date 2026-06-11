Inside Ben Stokes' Love Story: England Captain Is No.1 All-Rounder Off The Field Too

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stokes' relationship with Clare Ratcliffe began in 2010.

Children Layton and Libby arrived prior to their wedding.

They married in 2017, attended by elite international cricketers.

Clare remains family anchor through setbacks and public scrutiny.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has built a highly fascinating personal life that completely mirrors the fiercely independent, non-traditional approach he displays across international cricket boundaries. The modern sporting icon navigated a lengthy journey alongside his long-term partner before officially adopting conventional matrimonial structures, establishing a remarkably resilient family unit that has successfully weathered massive public scrutiny over the past decade.

Somerset Foundations

The enduring relationship initially developed in 2010 when the young all-rounder was navigating the formative, unheralded stages of his early professional county career. Clare Ratcliffe, a dedicated primary school teacher raised in Somerset, established a deep friendship with the rookie athlete that steadily evolved into a permanent romantic commitment.

The evolving sports personality formally proposed to Ratcliffe in 2013, initiating a prolonged four-year engagement phase aimed at stabilizing their hectic domestic routines. The primary school educator famously labeled herself a self-confessed cricket widow, highlighting the immense geographical strains imposed by the demanding international touring calendar.

Parenthood Precedes Traditional Church Ceremony

The couple chose to construct their family framework outside traditional societal timelines, welcoming two children into their lives well before finalising formal wedding arrangements. Their first child, Layton Stokes, was born in 2012, followed two years later by the arrival of their daughter, Libby Stokes, in 2014.

The international superstar frequently attributes the early arrival of his young children with forcing him to mature rapidly during a highly volatile phase of his youth. Managing the structural responsibilities of an expanding household provided the young athlete with critical focus, anchoring his tempestuous on-field persona during his rise to international stardom.

Somerset Wedding

The partners eventually solemnised their relationship on 14 October 2017, staging a beautiful traditional ceremony at St Mary the Virgin Church in East Brent. The Somerset wedding drew an elite gathering of international cricketers, including prominent national teammates Joe Root, Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, and Jos Buttler.

Ratcliffe remains the absolute structural anchor of the household, shielding the family through severe professional setbacks and high-profile legal tribulations over subsequent years. Their highly resilient partnership continues to serve as a prominent blueprint for navigating the intense pressures of elite international sporting life.