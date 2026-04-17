WATCH: Influencer's Reel Cheering For RCB Surfaces After Kohli Likes Her Instagram Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli liked an influencer's post, sparking online discussion.

Influencer LizLaz's video cheering for RCB surfaces.

Incident recalls Kohli's 2025 'algorithm glitch' explanation.

Virat Kohli is currently busy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026, and while he currently holds the Orange Cap (given to the player with the most runs in the tournament), he was trending earlier today because of a social media interaction. Kohli had 'liked' the post of an Influencer named LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv on Instagram), which quickly went viral, sparking discussions online. Now, a seemingly old clip of the influencer has surfaced in which she can be seen cheering for RCB. Check it out:

She’s a huge Kohli and RCB fan and close to danielle(wife of ab). There was nothing vulgar in that post, they probably know each other. But the moment Kohli likes a pic it becomes a crime. Let the old man live in peace pic.twitter.com/beoXB1pnRw April 16, 2026

Interestingly, Lizlaz has also uploaded a reel on the platform wearing an RCB shirt on her Instagram just hours prior to this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Virat Kohli's Old Algorithm Explanation Returns To Spotlight

This episode has brought back memories of a similar moment from back in 2025, when Virat Kohli had 'liked' a fan page post dedicated to Indian actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur.

At the time, the star cricketer had clarified the situation with an Instagram story, stating that the interaction was accidental and attributed it to an algorithm-related glitch while he was tidying up his Instagram feed.

Since then, the explanation has turned into a running joke among fans. Following this incident with Lizlaz, social media users were quick to bring back the same, sparking fresh meme.

Check Out: Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On Influencer’s Post Sparks Buzz As ‘Algorithm’ Meme Trends Again