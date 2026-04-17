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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Influencer's Reel Cheering For RCB Surfaces After Kohli Likes Her Instagram Post

WATCH: Influencer's Reel Cheering For RCB Surfaces After Kohli Likes Her Instagram Post

Instagram influencer Lizlaz trends online after Virat Kohli, playing for RCB in IPL 2026, likes her post, sparking buzz among fans on social media.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli liked an influencer's post, sparking online discussion.
  • Influencer LizLaz's video cheering for RCB surfaces.
  • Incident recalls Kohli's 2025 'algorithm glitch' explanation.

Virat Kohli is currently busy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026, and while he currently holds the Orange Cap (given to the player with the most runs in the tournament), he was trending earlier today because of a social media interaction. Kohli had 'liked' the post of an Influencer named LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv on Instagram), which quickly went viral, sparking discussions online. Now, a seemingly old clip of the influencer has surfaced in which she can be seen cheering for RCB. Check it out:

Interestingly, Lizlaz has also uploaded a reel on the platform wearing an RCB shirt on her Instagram just hours prior to this writing.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Virat Kohli's Old Algorithm Explanation Returns To Spotlight

This episode has brought back memories of a similar moment from back in 2025, when Virat Kohli had 'liked' a fan page post dedicated to Indian actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur.

At the time, the star cricketer had clarified the situation with an Instagram story, stating that the interaction was accidental and attributed it to an algorithm-related glitch while he was tidying up his Instagram feed.

Since then, the explanation has turned into a running joke among fans. Following this incident with Lizlaz, social media users were quick to bring back the same, sparking fresh meme.

Check Out: Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On Influencer’s Post Sparks Buzz As ‘Algorithm’ Meme Trends Again

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Virat Kohli trending on social media?

Virat Kohli was trending due to liking a post by an influencer named LizLaz on Instagram. This sparked discussions online.

Who is LizLaz and what is her connection to Virat Kohli or RCB?

LizLaz is an influencer. An old clip shows her cheering for RCB, and she also posted a reel wearing an RCB shirt.

Has Virat Kohli explained his social media interactions before?

Yes, in 2025, Kohli explained that a 'like' on an actress's post was accidental and due to an algorithm glitch while cleaning his feed.

Is there a running joke related to Virat Kohli's social media 'likes'?

Yes, the explanation of an 'algorithm-related glitch' from a past incident has become a running joke among fans, resurfacing with new interactions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Instagram RCB IPL Lilzlaz
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