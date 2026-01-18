IND W vs AUS W Tour 2026: Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues For 7 Games

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND W vs AUS W Tour 2026: Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues For 7 Games

Indian women's team will head to Australia in February. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the side across formats, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

Indian women's cricket team is set to tour Australia next month for a multi-format series. During the tour, India Women will play three T20Is, three ODIs, followed by a one-off Test match against Australia Women.

IND Women vs Australia Women series is still some time away, but BCCI has already announced Indian squads for both T20I and ODI legs of the tour.

Complete schedule for IND-W vs AUS-W Series

1st T20I: February 15 - Sydney

2nd T20I: February 19 - Canberra

3rd T20I: February 21 - Adelaide

1st ODI: February 24 - Brisbane

2nd ODI: February 27 - Hobart

3rd ODI: March 1 - Hobart

One-off Test: March 6-9 - Perth

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India

Women's Premier League 2026 is currently underway in India, featuring top talent from around the world.

Once the tournament concludes, Indian women's team will head to Australia in February. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the side across formats, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

Fresh faces included in ODI squad

India have handed opportunities to young players for ODI series, which begins on February 15.

Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini and Kashvi Gautam have earned their maiden ODI call-ups after impressive performances. Meanwhile, Uma Chhetri, Yastika Bhatia and Pratika Rawal have been left out of ODI squad.

Limited changes in T20I squad

For INDW vs AUS W T20I series, India have made only two changes from the squad that played against Sri Lanka. Shreyanka Patil replaces Harleen Deol, while Bharati Fulmali returns to the T20I setup after last representing India in the format in 2019.

India Women squads for Australia tour

India women T20I squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharati Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil.

India women ODI squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Kashvi Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol.

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
