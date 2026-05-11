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HomeSportsCricketNo Sixes, Still Thousands Of Runs: Indian Star Tops Unique ODI List

No Sixes, Still Thousands Of Runs: Indian Star Tops Unique ODI List

From Manoj Prabhakar to Geoffrey Boycott, these six batters scored plenty of runs in ODIs without hitting a single six in their entire careers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Six batters scored over 800 ODI runs without a single six.
  • Manoj Prabhakar leads with 1858 runs, followed by Dion Ibrahim.
  • Geoffrey Boycott, Thilina Kandamby, and Thilan Samaraweera also achieved this.

ODI Stats: Modern day cricket is dominated by towering sixes and fearless strokeplay. Batters today often look to clear the ropes from the very first ball. However, there was a time when timing, placement, patience and smart running between the wickets defined success in limited-overs cricket. Interestingly, several batters managed to score more than 800 ODI runs without smashing even a single six in their careers. Here’s a look at six cricketers who built impressive ODI records despite never sending the ball over the boundary rope.

Manoj Prabhakar Leads This Unique List

Former Indian all rounder Manoj Prabhakar sits at the top of this unusual record chart. Representing India in 130 ODIs, Prabhakar accumulated 1858 runs without hitting a single six. Known for his disciplined batting approach, he often played the role of a stabiliser at the top of the order. His ODI career also included two centuries and 11 half centuries.

Zimbabwe’s Dion Ibrahim occupies the second position. In 82 ODIs, Ibrahim scored 1443 runs, with a highest score of 121. He earned praise for his technically solid batting and his ability to spend long periods at the crease.

England great Geoffrey Boycott also features on the list. Widely regarded as one of cricket’s most patient batters, Boycott scored 1082 runs in 36 ODIs without hitting a six. His game relied heavily on timing, placement, and rotating strike rather than aggressive power-hitting.

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Sri Lankan Duo Also Feature Among Top Names

Sri Lanka’s Thilina Kandamby scored 870 ODI runs in 39 matches without clearing the boundary once. The left handed batter was known for calm and composed innings in the middle order.

Another Sri Lankan batter, Thilan Samaraweera, also makes the list. Samaraweera registered 862 runs in 53 ODIs and built a reputation as a dependable batter, especially in pressure situations.

Former Australian opener Steve Smith completes the top six. He scored 861 runs in just 28 ODIs between 1983 and 1985. Despite enjoying a relatively short ODI career, Smith managed to score two centuries through elegant strokeplay and precise timing.

These batters proved that success in ODI cricket is not always about brute force. Long before six hitting became the norm, players relied on strong technique, patience and intelligent shot selection to build memorable careers.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can ODI batters score a lot of runs without hitting any sixes?

Yes, several batters have achieved significant ODI success without hitting a single six. They relied on timing, placement, and smart running.

Who is the leading run-scorer in ODIs without hitting a six?

Former Indian all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar leads this list, scoring 1858 runs in 130 ODIs without hitting a six.

Are there any other notable players who scored many ODI runs without a six?

Yes, Dion Ibrahim (Zimbabwe), Geoffrey Boycott (England), Thilina Kandamby (Sri Lanka), Thilan Samaraweera (Sri Lanka), and Steve Smith (Australia) also feature on this list.

What batting style did these players use?

These batters focused on timing, placement, patience, and intelligent shot selection rather than aggressive power-hitting.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Prabhakar Steve Smith Cricket ODI
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