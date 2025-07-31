Indian Sports Calendar August 2025: Cricket, Badminton, And Beyond
Domestic leagues, international tournaments, and major championships ensure that there's something to follow almost every day.
August 2025 promises to be an exciting month for Indian sports enthusiasts, with a packed calendar spanning cricket, athletics, badminton, chess, and more.
From India's crucial final Test against England at The Oval to key moments in the Paris Paralympics, fans can expect high-stakes action and medal hopes across multiple disciplines. Domestic leagues, international tournaments, and major championships ensure that there's something to follow almost every day.
Indian Sports Calendar – August 2025
Cricket
India vs England: The fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, taking place from July 31 to August 4.
India cricket tour of Bangladesh: Three ODIs and three T20Is were scheduled for August, but the tour has been postponed to September 2026.
Chess
August 1-9: Asian Amateur Chess Championship
August 6-15: Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters
August 16-23: FIDE World Youth U16 Olympiad
Boxing
July 30-12 August: Asian Boxing U19 and U22 Championships
Billiards
August 7-17: Billiards at World Games
Badminton
BWF World Championships: Takes place in Paris from August 25 to 31.
Basketball
FIBA Men’s Asia Cup: Scheduled from August 5 to 17, with India grouped with China, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.
Hockey
Men’s Hockey Asia Cup: To be hosted in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7. The champion will qualify for the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup.
Athletics
Indian Open (World Athletics Continental Tour): Held in Bhubaneswar on August 10.
Diamond League meets: Featuring Indian contenders – Silesia (Poland, Aug 16), Lausanne (Switzerland, Aug 20), Brussels (Belgium, Aug 22), and the Zurich finale (Aug 27–29).
Shooting & ESports
Asian Shooting Championships: From August 16 to 30 in Kazakhstan.
Surya Dronathon 2025: Drone obstacle-course races held in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, from August 10–15 and 20–24, hosted by the Indian Army.
Free Fire MAX India Cup (FFMIC): League stage scheduled from August 22 to September 14, following online qualifiers in late July.
Motorsports
Indian Racing League Season 4: Begins at Kari Motor Speedway on August 15, spanning five race weekends across India.
Football
Durand Cup 2025: Final of Asia’s oldest football tournament to be held on August 23 in Kolkata.