Indian Sports Calendar August 2025: Cricket, Badminton, And Beyond

August 2025 promises to be an exciting month for Indian sports enthusiasts, with a packed calendar spanning cricket, athletics, badminton, chess, and more.

From India's crucial final Test against England at The Oval to key moments in the Paris Paralympics, fans can expect high-stakes action and medal hopes across multiple disciplines. Domestic leagues, international tournaments, and major championships ensure that there's something to follow almost every day.

Indian Sports Calendar – August 2025

Cricket

India vs England: The fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, taking place from July 31 to August 4.

India cricket tour of Bangladesh: Three ODIs and three T20Is were scheduled for August, but the tour has been postponed to September 2026.

Chess

August 1-9: Asian Amateur Chess Championship

August 6-15: Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters

August 16-23: FIDE World Youth U16 Olympiad

Boxing

July 30-12 August: Asian Boxing U19 and U22 Championships

Billiards

August 7-17: Billiards at World Games

Badminton

BWF World Championships: Takes place in Paris from August 25 to 31.

Basketball

FIBA Men’s Asia Cup: Scheduled from August 5 to 17, with India grouped with China, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Hockey

Men’s Hockey Asia Cup: To be hosted in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7. The champion will qualify for the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Athletics

Indian Open (World Athletics Continental Tour): Held in Bhubaneswar on August 10.

Diamond League meets: Featuring Indian contenders – Silesia (Poland, Aug 16), Lausanne (Switzerland, Aug 20), Brussels (Belgium, Aug 22), and the Zurich finale (Aug 27–29).

Shooting & ESports

Asian Shooting Championships: From August 16 to 30 in Kazakhstan.

Surya Dronathon 2025: Drone obstacle-course races held in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, from August 10–15 and 20–24, hosted by the Indian Army.

Free Fire MAX India Cup (FFMIC): League stage scheduled from August 22 to September 14, following online qualifiers in late July.

Motorsports

Indian Racing League Season 4: Begins at Kari Motor Speedway on August 15, spanning five race weekends across India.

Football

Durand Cup 2025: Final of Asia’s oldest football tournament to be held on August 23 in Kolkata.