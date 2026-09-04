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English NewsSportsCricketIndian Player Banned For Age Fraud, BCCI Imposes Major Penalty

Indian Player Banned For Age Fraud, BCCI Imposes Major Penalty

The ban was imposed following the discovery of significant discrepancies in player's age verification documentation.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

Young Indian leg-spinner Rohit Yadav has received a two-year suspension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to age fraud.

The disciplinary action comes shortly after his selection for India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming one-day and multi-day series against Australia Under-19, scheduled for later this month. As reported by Sportstar, citing sources, the ban was imposed following the discovery of significant discrepancies in his age verification documentation.

Yadav's cricket career was on an upward trajectory following a strong showing with the India Under-19 team during their recent tour of Sri Lanka, where the leg-spinner picked up six wickets in the Youth Test series. However, the momentum has been abruptly halted by official investigations into his personal records.

Document Discrepancies and Investigation

The issue came to light during a thorough document audit conducted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) pursuant to BCCI directives issued earlier this year regarding strict age verification for junior players.

An examination of official records revealed multiple changes to Yadav's date of birth and address over a decade:

2014: When initial registration took place with the Cricket Association of Bengal, his date of birth was listed as July 7, 2007, with a primary address in Uttar Pradesh.

2017-2020: Subsequent official record updates modified his birth year to 2006.

2021-2024: Further record updates changed the birth year again to 2009. During this timeframe, his registered address was also altered from Uttar Pradesh to a local address in Liluah, Howrah.

Following the confirmation of these conflicting records and the subsequent two-year ban imposed by the national board, the selection committee is expected to name a replacement player for the India U-19 squad ahead of the upcoming home series against Australia U-19.

Also Read | Why Did Ajit Agarkar Miss BCCI Meeting? Board Breaks Silence

Also Read | Sri Lanka Star Creates History With Fastest-Ever Century

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Rohit Yadav
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