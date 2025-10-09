The Indian men’s water polo team is facing controversy after players were seen sporting the national flag on their swimming trunks during Asian Championship in Ahmedabad. The move has been widely criticized as a clear violation of protocol.

Following the incident, the Indian men’s water polo team faced allegations of disrespecting national flag. As per protocol, the flag should have been displayed on the skull cap (headgear) worn by players, but it was instead placed on their swimming trunks.

Both the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have raised concerns following social media circulation of images from the event. The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has been asked to provide an official response.

Experts point out that this action breaches the Flag Code of India, 2002, and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which explicitly prohibits the display of the national flag on garments worn below the waist.

The controversy centers around a clear violation of India’s Flag Code, 2002, and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which lay down strict guidelines on proper use and respect of national flag.

Key provisions include:

The national flag cannot be displayed on any garment worn below the waist.

Printing or embroidering the tricolour on items such as undergarments, cushions, napkins, or handkerchiefs is prohibited.

Acts like letting the flag touch the ground or immersing it in water are considered disrespectful and punishable under the law.