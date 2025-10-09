Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndian Men's Water Polo Team Sparks Controversy Over Tricolour On Swimwear At Asian Championship

Indian Men's Water Polo Team Sparks Controversy Over Tricolour On Swimwear At Asian Championship

Both the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have raised concerns following social media circulation of images from the event.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian men’s water polo team is facing controversy after players were seen sporting the national flag on their swimming trunks during Asian Championship in Ahmedabad. The move has been widely criticized as a clear violation of protocol.

Following the incident, the Indian men’s water polo team faced allegations of disrespecting national flag. As per protocol, the flag should have been displayed on the skull cap (headgear) worn by players, but it was instead placed on their swimming trunks.

Both the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have raised concerns following social media circulation of images from the event. The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has been asked to provide an official response.

Experts point out that this action breaches the Flag Code of India, 2002, and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which explicitly prohibits the display of the national flag on garments worn below the waist.

The controversy centers around a clear violation of India’s Flag Code, 2002, and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which lay down strict guidelines on proper use and respect of national flag.

Key provisions include:

The national flag cannot be displayed on any garment worn below the waist.

Printing or embroidering the tricolour on items such as undergarments, cushions, napkins, or handkerchiefs is prohibited.

Acts like letting the flag touch the ground or immersing it in water are considered disrespectful and punishable under the law.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Olympic Association India Mens Water Polo Mens Water Polo
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
India
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget