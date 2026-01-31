Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Indian Footballers Troll Pakistani Cricketers Babar, Rizwan In Training

WATCH: Indian Footballers Troll Pakistani Cricketers Babar, Rizwan In Training

Indian footballers join the India-Pakistan rivalry banter as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu mimics Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a viral training clip shared on Instagram.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Banter between India and Pakistan in sports is a common sight considering their historic rivalry, which at this time, involves Indian footballers taking a dig at Pakistani cricketers.

India and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet, Singh Sandhu, uploaded a clip on his Instagram account (@gkgurpreet) in which he was seen mimicking Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's rather odd warm-up and stretching maneuvers. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GSS (@gkgurpreet)

The clip was captioned 'Inspired by true events', featuring him and some other footballers, followed by the original clip of Babar and Rizwan.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will soon be busy in the delayed ISL 2026 season, starting February 14, 2026, representing Bengaluru FC.

Pakistan Trolled By Iceland Over T20 World Cup Row

It is not only Indian footballers who have trolled Pakistan, but Iceland's cricket board also joked about Pakistan being on the fence about playing the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have expressed doubts over their participation after Bangladesh's removal from the tournament. For those wondering, Bangladesh had put in a very late demand to have their matches shifted outside of India to Sri Lanka. 

ICC denied this fulfilling this demand and replaced them with Scotland. 

Iceland Cricket recently took a dig at Pakistan over this, asking them to be quick over their decision as they are ready to step in as their replacement.

"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!"

As of this writing, Pakistan still hasn't announced a final decision on whether they will participate in the T20 World Cup or not.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is trolling Pakistan's cricketers?

Indian footballers, led by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, have trolled Pakistani cricketers by mimicking their warm-up routines. Iceland's cricket board has also joked about Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup.

What did Indian footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu do?

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu uploaded an Instagram clip where he mimicked Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's warm-up maneuvers, humorously captioned 'Inspired by true events'.

Why did Iceland's cricket board joke about Pakistan?

Iceland Cricket joked about Pakistan's potential withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, offering to replace them if they decided to pull out by a certain date.

What is the latest on Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation?

As of the article's writing, Pakistan had not yet announced a final decision on whether they will participate in the T20 World Cup. They had expressed doubts after Bangladesh's removal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Rizwan T20 World Cup Babar Azam India VS Pakistan Indian Footballers
