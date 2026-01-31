WATCH: Indian Footballers Troll Pakistani Cricketers Babar, Rizwan In Training

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Banter between India and Pakistan in sports is a common sight considering their historic rivalry, which at this time, involves Indian footballers taking a dig at Pakistani cricketers.

India and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet, Singh Sandhu, uploaded a clip on his Instagram account (@gkgurpreet) in which he was seen mimicking Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's rather odd warm-up and stretching maneuvers. Check it out:

The clip was captioned 'Inspired by true events', featuring him and some other footballers, followed by the original clip of Babar and Rizwan.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will soon be busy in the delayed ISL 2026 season, starting February 14, 2026, representing Bengaluru FC.

Pakistan Trolled By Iceland Over T20 World Cup Row

It is not only Indian footballers who have trolled Pakistan, but Iceland's cricket board also joked about Pakistan being on the fence about playing the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have expressed doubts over their participation after Bangladesh's removal from the tournament. For those wondering, Bangladesh had put in a very late demand to have their matches shifted outside of India to Sri Lanka.

ICC denied this fulfilling this demand and replaced them with Scotland.

Iceland Cricket recently took a dig at Pakistan over this, asking them to be quick over their decision as they are ready to step in as their replacement.

"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!"

As of this writing, Pakistan still hasn't announced a final decision on whether they will participate in the T20 World Cup or not.

