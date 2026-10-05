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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Indian Fans Clean Up Stadium In Japan After Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph Over Pakistan

WATCH: Indian Fans Clean Up Stadium In Japan After Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph Over Pakistan

Indian fans earn praise in Japan after cleaning the stadium stands after India’s Asian Games 2026 gold-medal victory over Pakistan in the cricket final.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian fans cleaned stadium after cricket final victory.
  • Gesture mirrored Japanese fans' stadium clean-up practice.
  • India defeated Pakistan to secure Asian Games gold medal.

Indian cricket fans found a way to leave a mark at Asian Games 2026 with a simple gesture in Japan. After India beat Pakistan in the men’s cricket final, a group of supporters stayed behind to clean the stands before heading home. A video circulating on social media captured the moment, showing them picking up litter around their seating area. Plastic bottles, food packets and other discarded items were collected, with several supporters using bags to gather the waste.

The gesture quickly attracted attention, particularly because of Japan’s strong reputation for maintaining clean public spaces.

Indian Fans Follow Japanese Clean-Up Tradition

The scenes offered a striking reminder of the behaviour often associated with Japanese football fans.

Most recently, at FIFA World Cup 2026, Japanese fans were repeatedly seen tidying up stadium sections after matches, even after major games.

That practice has become closely linked with Japan’s football culture and has earned admiration from fans around the world.

Also Check || WATCH: Uruguay Football Stars Play Cricket At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Historic India Clash

Seeing Indian supporters adopt a similar approach after a high-pressure sporting contest added another layer to the celebrations.

Rather than leaving immediately after watching India lift the gold medal, the fans took time to ensure their section was left clean.

India Beat Pakistan To Seal Asian Games Gold

The clean-up came after a memorable final in which India produced a powerful batting display.

Asked to bat first, India posted 211/6, powered by attacking half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma.

Pakistan mounted a challenge during the chase and kept the contest alive, but India held their nerve when it mattered most to secure another Asian Games gold medal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Indian cricket fans do after the Asian Games 2026 final in Japan?

After India won the gold medal against Pakistan, a group of Indian fans stayed behind to clean the stands, picking up litter like plastic bottles and food packets.

Why was the Indian fans' clean-up gesture particularly noteworthy?

The gesture gained attention due to Japan's strong reputation for cleanliness and its resemblance to the tradition of Japanese football fans tidying stadiums after matches.

What was the outcome of the men's cricket final at the Asian Games 2026?

India defeated Pakistan in the men's cricket final, securing an Asian Games gold medal. They posted 211/6 and held their nerve during the chase.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 06:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games 2026 India VS Pakistan Asian Games Medals
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