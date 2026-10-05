WATCH: Indian Fans Clean Up Stadium In Japan After Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph Over Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian fans cleaned stadium after cricket final victory.

Gesture mirrored Japanese fans' stadium clean-up practice.

India defeated Pakistan to secure Asian Games gold medal.

Indian cricket fans found a way to leave a mark at Asian Games 2026 with a simple gesture in Japan. After India beat Pakistan in the men’s cricket final, a group of supporters stayed behind to clean the stands before heading home. A video circulating on social media captured the moment, showing them picking up litter around their seating area. Plastic bottles, food packets and other discarded items were collected, with several supporters using bags to gather the waste.

One of the clearest signs of how well Indians integrate into the countries they live in is seeing the local Indian fans clean up the stadium after the India Pakistan clash in Japan, much like the Japanese are famous for doing, while dangar Pakistan fans left their rubbish,… pic.twitter.com/v8sMipqajo October 4, 2026

The gesture quickly attracted attention, particularly because of Japan’s strong reputation for maintaining clean public spaces.

Indian Fans Follow Japanese Clean-Up Tradition

The scenes offered a striking reminder of the behaviour often associated with Japanese football fans.

Most recently, at FIFA World Cup 2026, Japanese fans were repeatedly seen tidying up stadium sections after matches, even after major games.

That practice has become closely linked with Japan’s football culture and has earned admiration from fans around the world.

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Seeing Indian supporters adopt a similar approach after a high-pressure sporting contest added another layer to the celebrations.

Rather than leaving immediately after watching India lift the gold medal, the fans took time to ensure their section was left clean.

India Beat Pakistan To Seal Asian Games Gold

The clean-up came after a memorable final in which India produced a powerful batting display.

Asked to bat first, India posted 211/6, powered by attacking half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma.

Pakistan mounted a challenge during the chase and kept the contest alive, but India held their nerve when it mattered most to secure another Asian Games gold medal.