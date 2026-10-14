Indian Cricketers Shower Love On Gautam Gambhir

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his 45th birthday today, October 14. Born in Delhi in 1981, Gambhir has often made headlines for his straightforward views and candid responses.

On his special day, wishes have been pouring in from members of the cricket fraternity, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shared a nostalgic picture from their playing days. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and ex-India batter Suresh Raina also extended their wishes to Gambhir.

Gambhir is currently in Hyderabad with the Indian team, where India are scheduled to face the West Indies in the fourth T20I. The players will look to make the occasion memorable by securing a convincing victory.

Yuvraj Singh Calls Gambhir 'Brother'

Yuvraj took to Instagram to share photographs featuring himself and Gambhir from their time together in the Indian team. Alongside the pictures, he penned a warm birthday message, expressing his continued support and wishing Gambhir success in the years ahead.

"Gautam Gambhir, you know I always stand by you. I wish for your continued progress. Happy birthday, brother," Yuvraj wrote.

Heartiest birthday wishes to @GautamGambhir. Your passion for cricket, competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to Indian cricket continue to inspire. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success as you contribute to the growth and glory of Indian cricket. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 14, 2026

Yaaron ka yaar, dil ka saaf aur apni baat ka pakka my friend @GautamGambhir55 wishing you a very happy birthday. Wishing you loads of happiness, success and many more reasons to smile like this every day. Bas bhai, yeh smile hamesha bani rahe! Happy Birthday, mere bhai. https://t.co/74Pu7BEhgp — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2026