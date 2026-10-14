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English NewsSportsCricketIndian Cricketers Shower Love On Gautam Gambhir

Indian Cricketers Shower Love On Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir is currently in Hyderabad with the Indian team, where India are scheduled to face the West Indies in the fourth T20I.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his 45th birthday today, October 14. Born in Delhi in 1981, Gambhir has often made headlines for his straightforward views and candid responses.

On his special day, wishes have been pouring in from members of the cricket fraternity, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shared a nostalgic picture from their playing days. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and ex-India batter Suresh Raina also extended their wishes to Gambhir.

Gambhir is currently in Hyderabad with the Indian team, where India are scheduled to face the West Indies in the fourth T20I. The players will look to make the occasion memorable by securing a convincing victory. 

Yuvraj Singh Calls Gambhir 'Brother'

Yuvraj took to Instagram to share photographs featuring himself and Gambhir from their time together in the Indian team. Alongside the pictures, he penned a warm birthday message, expressing his continued support and wishing Gambhir success in the years ahead.

"Gautam Gambhir, you know I always stand by you. I wish for your continued progress. Happy birthday, brother," Yuvraj wrote.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Gautam Gambhir Birthday
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