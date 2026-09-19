Indian Cricket Team Faces Last-Minute Jersey Trouble Before Asian Games Departure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian men's cricket team faces kit issues for Asian Games.

Two different kit types caused sizing complications for players.

Most kit problems rectified; remaining jerseys arriving shortly.

India Asian Games Jersey Row: India’s men’s cricket team has run into an unusual logistical hurdle just days before travelling to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games, with some players still waiting for correctly sized official kits. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is scheduled to depart for Japan ahead of its September 22 T20I against the hosts. While most of the kit-related problems have now been addressed, a few jerseys are still awaiting delivery. The issue has emerged because the players will need two different sets of jerseys during their stint in Japan.

Why Team India Needs Two Different Jerseys

India’s men’s team will not use the same kit throughout its Asian Games assignment. The squad will first wear its regular T20I jersey when it takes on Japan in the one-off match on September 22.

Once the Asian Games competition begins, the players will switch to the specially designed tournament jersey.

That change has contributed to the sizing complications, according to an Indian Olympic Association source quoted by PTI.

“There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers; the majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left, and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen,”

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and JSW Inspire, the IOA’s kit supplier, have been in communication over the issue.

Reports indicate that the bulk of the sizing concerns have already been resolved, with the remaining kits expected to reach the squad shortly.

India’s Asian Games Campaign Begins In Quarter-Finals

The kit issue comes just before India’s men’s team begins its campaign in Nagoya.

Unlike the women’s side, which has already entered the competition, the men’s tournament is scheduled to get underway later.

India has received a direct entry into the quarter-finals and will play the runner-up from Group A on September 28.

The knockout stage will then continue with the semi-finals on October 1, while the gold-medal match is scheduled for October 3.

The one-off encounter against Japan on September 22 will therefore serve as India’s first competitive outing in the country.