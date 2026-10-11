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English NewsSportsCricketIndian Cricket's Next Virender Sehwag? Legendary Cricketer Picks His Successor

Indian Cricket's Next Virender Sehwag? Legendary Cricketer Picks His Successor

With Sehwag drawing comparisons between their attacking mindsets, the spotlight will remain on Sooryavanshi as he looks to make most of his chances and establish himself at the international level.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

Indian cricket has witnessed several batters who love to take the attack to the opposition from the very first delivery. Virender Sehwag was one of the finest exponents of this aggressive approach, and now young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is drawing attention for a similar mindset.

The former India opener has praised the teenager's fearless batting, pointing out the similarities between their approaches to the game.

Sehwag shared his views on Sooryavanshi at an annual event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 10. He observed that the youngster is in impressive form and appears determined to put bowlers under pressure from the outset, much like Sehwag did during his playing days.

However, the former opener also stressed that Sooryavanshi's future with the Indian team will depend on the opportunities he receives and the matches in which he gets to play. His comments underline the impression the young batter has made with his attacking style.

Performance Should Matter More Than Age, Says Sehwag

Virender Sehwag also shared his thoughts on age restrictions and player selection. According to him, age limits may be necessary in certain tournaments, but performances should carry greater weight when selecting players for IPL and Indian national team.

To explain his point, he referred to the contrasting ages of Virat Kohli and Sooryavanshi. While Kohli, in his late 30s, continues to play at the highest level, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is already making his mark in professional cricket.

Sehwag's argument was that a player's age should not overshadow their performance when opportunities are being considered for the IPL or India. Consistent contributions on the field should remain a key factor in selection decisions.

Sooryavanshi Yet To Feature Against West Indies

Despite the attention surrounding him, Sooryavanshi did not feature in India's playing XI for the first two T20I matches against the West Indies. The team instead went with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as its opening combination, leaving the youngster waiting for his opportunity.

Sooryavanshi has attracted considerable attention with his aggressive batting at a remarkably young age. However, earning a regular place in the Indian side will require him to keep delivering strong performances whenever opportunities arise.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Virender Sehwag IND Vs WI Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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