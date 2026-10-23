IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post

Indian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post

At 30, Meghana has decided to call time on her cricket career, sharing an emotional message with fans as she bids farewell to the sport.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

Indian women's cricket team batter Sabbhineni Meghana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 30. The opening batter shared the news through an emotional social media post on Friday, October 23, bringing an end to her cricketing career.

Meghana made her international debut in 2016 and went on to represent India in 20 matches across the ODI and T20 formats. Although she did not receive regular opportunities at the international level, she made the most of her chances and displayed her batting abilities.

One of the notable highlights of Meghana's career was being part of the Indian women's team that won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She also featured in the Women's Premier League (WPL), representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and being part of the franchise's title-winning squad in 2024.

Meghana's emotional post

"Stepping onto the field for the very first time with a bat in hand to wear a jersey on world stage has been nothing short of a dream come true. As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime," Meghana wrote in a social media post.

"To my family, who stood by me through every peak and valley, thank you for your endless sacrifices. To my coaches, teammates, support staff, thank you for pushing me to be my best and sharing the dressing room with me. And to the fans, your cheers under the floodlights fuelled every single stride I took," she wrote.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and RSPB for their constant support, guidance, and backing throughout my career. Thank you for giving me the platform and opportunities to pursue my passion at the highest level," Meghana added.

"While my playing days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break. I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Cricket. You will forever be my heart, my passion, and my lifelong purpose," she concluded.

At 30, Meghana has decided to call time on her cricket career, sharing an emotional message with fans as she bids farewell to the sport.

Published at : 23 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Sabbhineni Meghana
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent Team India
Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent Team India
Cricket
ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars
ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars
Cricket
IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan's Injury Opens Door For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In 2nd T20
IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan's Injury Opens Door For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In 2nd T20
Cricket
300 Test Sixes, 200 ODI Sixes, 100 T20I Sixes: Only 2 Batters Reached This Milestone
300 Test Sixes, 200 ODI Sixes, 100 T20I Sixes: Only 2 Batters Reached This Milestone
Advertisement

Videos

Seat Battle: Congress Reportedly Demands 200 Seats from Samajwadi Party in UP
Alliance Buzz: BJP and Akali Dal Near Possible Reunion Ahead of 2027 Polls
Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Punjab Politics: BJP and Akali Dal Reunion Speculation Gains Momentum
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget