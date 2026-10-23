Indian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post

Indian women's cricket team batter Sabbhineni Meghana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 30. The opening batter shared the news through an emotional social media post on Friday, October 23, bringing an end to her cricketing career.

Meghana made her international debut in 2016 and went on to represent India in 20 matches across the ODI and T20 formats. Although she did not receive regular opportunities at the international level, she made the most of her chances and displayed her batting abilities.

One of the notable highlights of Meghana's career was being part of the Indian women's team that won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She also featured in the Women's Premier League (WPL), representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and being part of the franchise's title-winning squad in 2024.

Meghana's emotional post

"Stepping onto the field for the very first time with a bat in hand to wear a jersey on world stage has been nothing short of a dream come true. As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime," Meghana wrote in a social media post.

"To my family, who stood by me through every peak and valley, thank you for your endless sacrifices. To my coaches, teammates, support staff, thank you for pushing me to be my best and sharing the dressing room with me. And to the fans, your cheers under the floodlights fuelled every single stride I took," she wrote.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and RSPB for their constant support, guidance, and backing throughout my career. Thank you for giving me the platform and opportunities to pursue my passion at the highest level," Meghana added.

"While my playing days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break. I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Cricket. You will forever be my heart, my passion, and my lifelong purpose," she concluded.

At 30, Meghana has decided to call time on her cricket career, sharing an emotional message with fans as she bids farewell to the sport.