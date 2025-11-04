India’s World Cup Stars Earn Spots In ICC’s Team Of The Tournament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 went India's way as the Women in Blue defended 298 runs in the final against South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium.

Naturally, certain players from the winning squad found their way in ICC's World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament, namely Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma.

Here's a look at the complete team:

Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (C) (South Africa), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ash Gardner (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sidra Nawaz (wk) (Pakistan), Alana King (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), 12th Player: Nat Sciver-Brunt (England).

However, even if South Africa had managed to beat India in the final, these Indian players would very likely have still earned a spot in this team.

Women's World Cup 2025: India's Best Players

Smriti Mandhana, India's opening batter scored 434 runs in the tournament, averaging 54.25, finishing second in the Most Runs statistic.

While she initially seemed off her game, 80+ scores against Australia and England, and then a ton against New Zealand in a must-win encounter set the star back on track.

She scored 45 in the final, which helped in providing India with a fiery start.

As for Jemimah Rodrigues, she too was unable to fire with the bat for most of this World Cup, but when she did, it was the need of the hour.

Nailing a brilliant 127 against Australia in the semi-final, Rodrigues' knock in a record chase sent the Women in Blue to the final.

Deepti Sharma - Player of the Tournament

Deepti Sharma, the third and final player in the ICC Team of the Tournament, was named Player of the Tournament after the final.

She finished as the top wicket taker and had scored important runs at the back end throughout.

In the final, Deepti scored a half century and picked 5 wickets, which simply said, was saving the best for last.