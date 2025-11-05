WATCH: India Women’s Team Coach Gets Hero’s Welcome After World Cup Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amol Muzumder, head coach of the India's ICC Women's World Cup winning team, received a grand welcome upon returning home.

He was greeted with a guard of honor, an archway formed with bats by people standing in two facing lines, something which many legendary players have received in their last match. Check it out:

A grand welcome for India Women’s World Cup-winning coach Amol Muzumdar at his home in Vile Parle Mumbai.🥹🇮🇳❤️



He deserve all the respect and love.🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/1y5d5JPDJa — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 3, 2025

This video is being said to stem from Vile Parle, Mumbai, where he apparently resides.

Amol Muzumder's Legendary Domestic Record

Despite never getting to don the India jersey, Amol Muzumder is no less than a First Class cricket legend in the country.

In 260 First Class innings, he scored a whopping 11,167 runs, which include 30 tons, and 60 half centuries. His highest score is 260, and he averaged 48.13.

In List A cricket, Muzumder scored 3, 286 runs in just 106 innings, averaging 38.20 with the highest score of 109.

He debuted in First Class cricket in 1993-94 season, and retired in 2013 (same year as Sachin Tendulkar). The Indian team was stacked with superstars like Tendulkar himself, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and VVS Laxman, which is likely why he just couldn't make the cut despite having such a blistering record.

Interestingly, Amol Muzumder was a part of Shardashram English school's squad in match against St Xavier's that also featured Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

The latter two went on to stitch together a behemoth partnership of 664 runs after the first wicket fell, with the would-be Indian women's team head coach next in line to bat.

Besides the players, many are also rejoicing in the fact that such a talented player, who never got to represent the nation, coached its women's team to World Cup glory at home.