India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Dates, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming Details

IND W vs SL W T20I Series Dates, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming: BCCI on Tuesday (December 9) named a 15-player Indian squad for the upcoming home T20 series against Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team as captain, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain. This marks India’s first series since their triumph in the 2025 ODI World Cup.

Shafali Verma returns to the squad after replacing Pratika Rawal in the World Cup knockout matches and continuing her strong domestic performances.

Young talents G Kamalini and 19-year-old spinner Vaishnavi Sharma have earned their maiden senior call-ups, both having represented India in the Under-19 World Cup. Vaishnavi was the top wicket-taker in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with 21 wickets in 11 games.

Other notable inclusions include Renuka Singh Thakur, while Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, and Shuchi Upadhyay retain their spots. The five-match T20 series will run from December 21 to 30.

India Squad for IND vs SL T20 Series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shri Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

India women vs Sri Lanka women T20 Series - Complete schedule

IND Women vs SL Women 1st T20I: Sunday (December 21, 2025), Time: 7:00 PM IST, Venue: Visakhapatnam

IND Women vs SL Women 2nd T20I: Tuesday (December 23, 2025), Time: 7:00 PM IST, Venue: Visakhapatnam

IND Women vs SL Women 3rd T20I: Friday (December 26, 2025), Time: 7:00 PM IST, Venue: Thiruvananthapuram

IND Women vs SL Women 4th T20I: Sunday (December 28, 2025), Time: 7:00 PM IST, Venue: Thiruvananthapuram

IND Women vs SL Women 5th T20I: Tuesday (December 30, 2025), Time: 7:00 PM IST, Venue: Thiruvananthapuram

India women vs Sri Lanka women T20 Series - Live Streaming, Telecast Info

In India, fans can watch IND W vs SL W T20 series live on Star Sports Network, which will provide television telecast across its various sports channels.

For digital viewers and those preferring online streaming, IND W vs SL W matches will be available exclusively on JioHotstar app and website, requiring a valid subscription to watch the games.

For viewers in Sri Lanka, the broadcast partner is Maharaja TV.