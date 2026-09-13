India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026: Date, Start Time And Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan to reach the final.

INDW vs SLW: India Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to extend its record by winning an eighth Asia Cup title, while defending champions Sri Lanka will aim to retain the trophy.

India reached the final after an unbeaten group-stage campaign. Sri Lanka secured their place in the summit clash with a thrilling eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final: What To Expect

India enters the final as the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history, having won the tournament seven times. However, Sri Lanka will take confidence from their eight-wicket victory over India in the 2024 final in Dambulla.

Shafali Verma has been one of India’s standout performers in the 2026 tournament. The opener has scored 168 runs, including two half-centuries, and currently leads the run-scoring charts. Her ability to score quickly on slow pitches could prove important in the final.

India’s batting unit has not always dominated on difficult surfaces, but Shafali’s consistency has given the team a strong start throughout the campaign.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head Record

India have dominated the T20I head-to-head rivalry against Sri Lanka. The two teams have played 31 matches, with India winning 25 and Sri Lanka claiming five victories. One match ended without a result.

Despite India’s overall advantage, Sri Lanka won the most recent Women’s Asia Cup final between the two sides in 2024.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026: Match Details

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony LIV app and website

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final: Where To Watch

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also watch the match online through the Sony LIV app and website.