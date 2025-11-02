IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?

The grand finale of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 takes place today (November 2) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, where Indian women’s cricket team faces South Africa in a historic clash.

After defeating Australia in the semi-final, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will be playing their third World Cup final, while this marks South Africa’s first-ever appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. One team will create history today - by lifting the trophy for the very first time.

Here are five key facts about this much-anticipated final.

1. Record Prize Money on Offer

All tickets for the final are sold out, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. ICC has announced a record prize purse for this edition.

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup champion will receive $4.48 million (around ₹40 crore) - a massive increase compared to previous years and even higher than what the 2023 Men’s World Cup champions (Australia) earned.

The runner-up will take home $2.24 million (around ₹20 crore).

2. Will BCCI Announce ₹125 Crore for Team India?

If India wins today, BCCI is expected to make a grand gesture similar to the one following the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Reports suggest that the board could reward Team India with ₹125 crore, matching the bonus given to the men’s team last year. This amount would include rewards for players, coaches, and support staff - marking one of the biggest payouts in women’s cricket history.

3. Smriti Mandhana Eyes Top-Scorer Title

Star opener Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of another milestone. She is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 389 runs in eight matches (including one century and two fifties).

Only South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is ahead, with 470 runs. A big knock from Mandhana today - especially if Wolvaardt falls early - could make her the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

4. Marizanne Kapp on Verge of 50 World Cup Wickets

South African pace spearhead Marizanne Kapp is chasing a unique record. With 44 wickets so far, she needs just six more to become the first bowler ever to take 50 wickets in Women’s World Cup history.

After her five-wicket haul in the semifinals, Kapp’s form makes this milestone well within reach.

5. A Historic Final Without Australia or England

For the first time in Women’s ODI World Cup history, the final will not feature Australia or England. India’s thrilling win over Australia and South Africa’s upset victory against England have set up a fresh and historic title clash.