India Women vs South Africa Women: When And Where To Watch Live

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: The 10th match of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is set to light up Visakhapatnam as India Women take on South Africa Women on October 9, 2025, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The much-anticipated clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST, promising a thrilling contest between two top-tier teams.

India’s Strong Start in Tournament

India Women have made a dream start to their World Cup campaign, registering commanding wins in both their opening matches. In their first game against Sri Lanka, India bounced back from a shaky 124/6 to post a revised total of 270 (DLS), powered by crucial lower-order contributions. The bowlers then delivered an all-round performance, dismissing Sri Lanka for 211 to secure a 59-run victory.

The momentum carried into their next match against Pakistan, where India put up 247 runs before bowling the opposition out for 159 — a comprehensive 88-run win that highlighted their dominance in all departments. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India have displayed confidence, depth, and balance heading into their next challenge.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, India have had the upper hand over South Africa in the ODI format. Out of 33 encounters, India have emerged victorious 20 times, while South Africa have won 12. Their latest face-offs in the Tri-Nation Series also went India’s way, with wins by 15 and 23 runs respectively — giving the Women in Blue a psychological boost before this crucial World Cup face-off.

Where to Watch India Women vs South Africa Women Live

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, while JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will offer free live streaming on mobile, smart TVs, and web platforms.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Partners:

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; online on Myco and Tamasha

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go, and NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Xtra; online via Cricbuzz

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket (DStv & SuperSport App)