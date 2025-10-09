Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Women vs South Africa Women: When And Where To Watch Live

India Women vs South Africa Women: When And Where To Watch Live

India Women have made a dream start to their World Cup campaign, registering commanding wins in both their opening matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: The 10th match of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is set to light up Visakhapatnam as India Women take on South Africa Women on October 9, 2025, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The much-anticipated clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST, promising a thrilling contest between two top-tier teams.

India’s Strong Start in Tournament

India Women have made a dream start to their World Cup campaign, registering commanding wins in both their opening matches. In their first game against Sri Lanka, India bounced back from a shaky 124/6 to post a revised total of 270 (DLS), powered by crucial lower-order contributions. The bowlers then delivered an all-round performance, dismissing Sri Lanka for 211 to secure a 59-run victory.

The momentum carried into their next match against Pakistan, where India put up 247 runs before bowling the opposition out for 159 — a comprehensive 88-run win that highlighted their dominance in all departments. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India have displayed confidence, depth, and balance heading into their next challenge.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, India have had the upper hand over South Africa in the ODI format. Out of 33 encounters, India have emerged victorious 20 times, while South Africa have won 12. Their latest face-offs in the Tri-Nation Series also went India’s way, with wins by 15 and 23 runs respectively — giving the Women in Blue a psychological boost before this crucial World Cup face-off.

Where to Watch India Women vs South Africa Women Live

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, while JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will offer free live streaming on mobile, smart TVs, and web platforms.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Partners:

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; online on Myco and Tamasha

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go, and NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Xtra; online via Cricbuzz

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket (DStv & SuperSport App)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa India Women Vs South Africa Women India Women Vs South Africa Women Live India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget