India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Timings & Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan Women clash June 14, 2026, T20 World Cup.

Indian fans stream on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Pakistan viewers watch on PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Tapmad.

UK, US, Canada watch Sky Sports, Willow TV.

IND W vs PAK W Timings & Streaming Details: Cricket's biggest and most explosive subcontinental rivalry takes centre stage in England as India Women face Pakistan Women in a Group A clash at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Taking place at the historic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, this high-stakes fixture is a must-win for both teams looking to secure crucial early tournament points. Below is your comprehensive broadcast guide featuring exact match timings, live TV channels, and digital streaming platform links.

India vs Pakistan Match Schedule & Timings

Fixture Details: India Women vs Pakistan Women (Group A, Match 6)

Match Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026

Match Time: 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) | 2:30 PM local British Summer Time (BST)

Match Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST)

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India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details & TV Broadcast Guide

India Live Streaming: Watch online via the official JioHotstar App and desktop platform.

India TV Broadcast Channel: Tune into the Star Sports Network for full high-definition television coverage.

Pakistan Live Streaming App: Access the live digital broadcast feed through the Tapmad and Tamasha mobile applications.

Pakistan TV Broadcast Channel: Follow the action live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

United Kingdom Live Telecast: Catch the live game via Sky Sports Cricket or stream digitally on the Sky Go App.

United States & Canada Broadcast: View the full coverage on Willow TV and the Willow App.

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India vs Pakistan Squad Lineups & Key Players

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab.



