India Women vs Australia Women T20I Series: Live Streaming, Squads & Schedule

India Women vs Australia Women T20I Series: Live Streaming, Squads & Schedule

IND W Tour of Australia: The world champions arrive in Australia! From the explosive T20Is in Sydney to the red-ball finale in Perth, get the complete breakdown of India Women's Tour of Australia.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India women vs Australia women series schedule, venues, timing, live streaming: Indian Women's Team officially begins its extensive multi-format assignment against Australia today at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

This tour is a comprehensive battle for supremacy, spanning three T20Is, three ODIs, and a historic one-off Test in Perth. Fresh from their ODI World Cup victory, the Indian side arrives in Australia looking to conquer the final frontier in a series that carries immense weight for the T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.

A Multi-Format Battle

This series follows the high-stakes points-based system used in prestigious multi-format tours. Every match across the three formats contributes to a single leaderboard, ensuring that every run and wicket counts toward the ultimate trophy.

Format Date Venue
T20I February 15 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
T20I February 19 Manuka Oval, Canberra
T20I February 21 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
ODI February 24 Allan Border Field, Brisbane
ODI February 27 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ODI March 1 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Test March 6–9 WACA Ground, Perth

Where to Watch IND W vs AUS W Live

The entire multi-format series between India women vs Australia women will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar app and website.

Squads 

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Bharti Fulmali.

Australia Women: Sophie Molineux (C), Ashleigh Gardner (VC), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Alyssa Healy (ODI/Test), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham.

Sophie Molineux vs Harmanpreet Kaur

India remains under the steady leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The squad features a mix of seasoned stars like Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, alongside returning talent such as Shreyanka Patil.

India's recent 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka has provided the team with momentum as they face their toughest overseas challenge yet.

Australia is entering a transformative phase under Sophie Molineux, who has been named the multi-format captain. This follows the retirement of legendary wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy from T20Is. However, Healy remains a central figure for the Australian side, as she will continue to lead and represent the team in the ODIs and the one-off Test in what is officially her farewell series.

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is captaining the Indian and Australian teams?

Harmanpreet Kaur leads the Indian team, while Sophie Molineux is the multi-format captain for Australia.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Ind W Vs Aus W IND W Vs AUS W Live India Women’s Team Tour Of Australia Sophie Molineaux
