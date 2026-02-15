India Women vs Australia Women T20I Series: Live Streaming, Squads & Schedule

Harmanpreet Kaur leads the Indian team, while Sophie Molineux is the multi-format captain for Australia.
This tour is a comprehensive battle for supremacy, spanning three T20Is, three ODIs, and a historic one-off Test in Perth. Fresh from their ODI World Cup victory, the Indian side arrives in Australia looking to conquer the final frontier in a series that carries immense weight for the T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.
A Multi-Format Battle
This series follows the high-stakes points-based system used in prestigious multi-format tours. Every match across the three formats contributes to a single leaderboard, ensuring that every run and wicket counts toward the ultimate trophy.
|Format
|Date
|Venue
|T20I
|February 15
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|T20I
|February 19
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|T20I
|February 21
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|ODI
|February 24
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|ODI
|February 27
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|ODI
|March 1
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Test
|March 6–9
|WACA Ground, Perth
Where to Watch IND W vs AUS W Live
The entire multi-format series between India women vs Australia women will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Bharti Fulmali.
Australia Women: Sophie Molineux (C), Ashleigh Gardner (VC), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Alyssa Healy (ODI/Test), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham.
Sophie Molineux vs Harmanpreet Kaur
India remains under the steady leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The squad features a mix of seasoned stars like Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, alongside returning talent such as Shreyanka Patil.
India's recent 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka has provided the team with momentum as they face their toughest overseas challenge yet.
Australia is entering a transformative phase under Sophie Molineux, who has been named the multi-format captain. This follows the retirement of legendary wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy from T20Is. However, Healy remains a central figure for the Australian side, as she will continue to lead and represent the team in the ODIs and the one-off Test in what is officially her farewell series.