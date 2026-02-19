Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Telecast: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women head to Canberra today looking to seal the three-match T20I series 2-0. Australia, under new captain Sophie Molineux, will be desperate to level the score at home.

India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after soild performance in the 1st T20I, where Arundhati Reddy's 4-wicket haul helped secure a 21-run win (DLS method). If India wins today, it will be their first-ever T20I series win on Australian soil.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Telecast

When and where is the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women being played?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match is scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time does India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match start in India?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I live action begins at 1:45 PM IST. Toss will take place 30 minutes prior, at 1:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match live in India?

Fans can watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I live telecast on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and their respective HD channels.

How can I live stream India vs Australia Women's 2nd T20I match?

In India, India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be available for live streaming exclusively on JioHotstar app and website.

What is the current status of India Women vs Australia Women T20I series?

India currently leads the three-match series 1-0. They won the series opener in Sydney by 21 runs (DLS method), meaning a win today would secure a historic series win for the "Women in Blue" on Australian soil.

What are the expected playing conditions in Canberra?

The weather is expected to be clear with temperatures around 22°C. Manuka Oval pitch is generally excellent for batting but traditionally offers some early assistance to fast bowlers.