India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Opts To Field First At Manuka Oval

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Score: India Women are on the cusp of history as they face Australia Women in the second T20I today at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Following a clinical 21-run (DLS) victory in the rain-hit opener at Sydney, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side leads the three-match series 1-0. A win today would secure India’s first-ever T20I bilateral series triumph on Australian soil.

Talking Points & Form Guide

The Reddy Rampage

Pacer Arundhati Reddy was the undisputed star of the first game, dismantling the Australian top-order with career-best figures of 4/22. India will rely on her and Renuka Singh Thakur to exploit the early bounce traditionally offered by the Canberra surface.

Batting Firepower

While rain limited the batting time in Sydney, Shafali Verma’s brisk 21 off 11 balls signaled intent. With the Women’s T20 World Cup in England just months away, India's middle order, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, will look for significant time in the middle if conditions permit.

Australia’s "New Era" Test

Under new multi-format captain Sophie Molineux, the world No. 1 Australians are facing rare back-to-back pressure. After being bundled out for a sub-par 133 in the first T20I, stars like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner will be eager to level the series at a venue where they traditionally thrive.

Manuka Oval Conditions

The pitch in Canberra is known for its balance - offering pace to the bowlers early on while becoming a batter’s paradise once the ball stops swinging. With clear weather forecast, fans can expect a full 20-over contest.

Key Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Time: 1:45 PM IST (February 19, 2026)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar Telecast: Star Sports Network

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Sneh Rana, Gunalan Kamalini