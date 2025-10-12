India Women vs Australia Women: Head-To-Head Record Not In India's Favor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India women vs Australia women head-to-head record: The 13th match of Women’s World Cup 2025 will see India Women face Australia Women today at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. For Team India, this is their fourth match of the tournament and arguably the toughest challenge yet, especially after their loss to South Africa in the previous game.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad will need to bounce back strongly.

IND W vs AUS W head to head record

Australia, led by Alyssa Healy, remains unbeaten in the tournament so far and boasts an impressive head-to-head record against India.

The seven-time champions have consistently been dominant in Women’s ODI cricket, holding 48 wins out of 59 encounters with India, while the Indian side has managed only 11 victories.

In the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, England sits at the top following an 89-run win over Sri Lanka, while Australia is second with five points from three matches, including one abandoned due to rain. India is currently third with four points, having won two and lost one of their three matches.

India women vs Australia women match details

Date: October 12, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

India women vs Australia women Live broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

With Australia’s dominance and India’s need to recover, today’s clash promises to be a high-stakes, high-intensity encounter in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Weather Update: The rain threat has passed, and the sold-out match in Vizag is expected to proceed without interruptions. The pitch remains batting-friendly, while captains winning the toss are likely to opt for chasing, considering the expected dew conditions later in the game.

IND W vs AUS W - Probable playing XIs

India's probable XI vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani/Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

Australia's probable XI vs India: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.