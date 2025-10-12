Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Women vs Australia Women: Head-To-Head Record Not In India's Favor

India Women vs Australia Women: Head-To-Head Record Not In India's Favor

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad will need to bounce back strongly after losing their previous match against South Africa.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India women vs Australia women head-to-head record: The 13th match of Women’s World Cup 2025 will see India Women face Australia Women today at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. For Team India, this is their fourth match of the tournament and arguably the toughest challenge yet, especially after their loss to South Africa in the previous game.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad will need to bounce back strongly.

IND W vs AUS W head to head record 

Australia, led by Alyssa Healy, remains unbeaten in the tournament so far and boasts an impressive head-to-head record against India.

The seven-time champions have consistently been dominant in Women’s ODI cricket, holding 48 wins out of 59 encounters with India, while the Indian side has managed only 11 victories.

In the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, England sits at the top following an 89-run win over Sri Lanka, while Australia is second with five points from three matches, including one abandoned due to rain. India is currently third with four points, having won two and lost one of their three matches.

India women vs Australia women match details

Date: October 12, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

India women vs Australia women Live broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

With Australia’s dominance and India’s need to recover, today’s clash promises to be a high-stakes, high-intensity encounter in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Weather Update: The rain threat has passed, and the sold-out match in Vizag is expected to proceed without interruptions. The pitch remains batting-friendly, while captains winning the toss are likely to opt for chasing, considering the expected dew conditions later in the game.

IND W vs AUS W - Probable playing XIs

India's probable XI vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani/Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

Australia's probable XI vs India: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India Women Vs Australia Women IND Vs AUS Ind W Vs Aus W IND W Vs AUS W Head To Head India Women Vs Australia Women Head To Head
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
India
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal: 3 Accused Arrested In Durgapur MBBS Student Gang Rape Case | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Issues Ultimatum to RJD Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute | ABP News
West Bengal: MBBS Student Gang Raped In Durgapur, Students Protest For Justice | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Heads to Delhi to Meet Rahul Gandhi | ABP News
Clashes Erupt Along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border After Pakistani Airstrike | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget