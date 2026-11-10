India Women Name Star-Studded Squads For South Africa Tour 2026; Check All Three Teams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana named Test captain for South Africa tour.

Jemimah Rodrigues returns from injury for white-ball squads.

Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma vice-captains across formats.

India women face challenging overseas assignment in December.

India have named their women's squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, with three formats set to feature across December 2026. Smriti Mandhana will lead the Test side as full-time captain, while Jemimah Rodrigues is back in the ODI and T20I groups after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The selectors have picked separate combinations for the one-off Test, three-match ODI series and three T20Is. The tour will provide India with a demanding overseas assignment, while Mandhana's leadership in the longest format and Jemimah's return are among the major developments in the squad announcement.

Smriti Mandhana Gets Test Captaincy, Deepti Sharma Named Deputy

Mandhana will take charge of India's Test team for the South Africa assignment, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma appointed vice-captain. The move places the experienced opener at the head of the red-ball side for the upcoming overseas fixture.

The Test group includes established names such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana. Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia have also been selected, giving India several batting and wicketkeeping options.

Jemimah Rodrigues Returns For White-Ball Matches

Jemimah's inclusion in both limited-overs squads is another significant selection update. The batter had been unavailable for recent international assignments because of a hamstring injury and is now back in contention for the ODI and T20I legs.

Her return adds another experienced option to India's middle order. Harmanpreet, Deepti, Shafali and Richa are also part of the white-ball plans, while the selectors have included a mix of established players and younger names.

Shafali has been named vice-captain of the T20I side. Niki Prasad and Anushka Sharma feature in the shortest-format squad, while G. Kamalini joins Richa as a wicketkeeping option.

India Women's South Africa Tour 2026: Full Schedule

One-off Test | December 9| Gqeberha

1st ODI | December 16 | Paarl

2nd ODI | December 19 | Cape Town

3rd ODI | December 22 | Bloemfontein

1st T20I | December 26 | Benoni

2nd T20I | December 29 | Potchefstroom

3rd T20I | December 30 | Potchefstroom

The tour will open with a one-off Test in Gqeberha on December 9. India and South Africa will then move into the ODI series, which begins in Paarl on December 16.

India Women's Squads For South Africa Tour 2026

Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare.

ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare.

T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare.