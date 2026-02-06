Champions Again! Sooryavanshi Storm Powers India To 6th U19 World Cup Title

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a display of sheer cricketing dominance, India solidified their status as the giants of youth cricket, defeating England by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club to lift the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. This record-extending sixth title came on the back of a monumental team performance, as the "Boys in Blue" successfully defended a towering 411 to bowl out England for 311 in 40.2 overs.

Sooryavanshi’s Opening Assault

Winning the toss and electing to bat, India unleashed a whirlwind. At the center of the storm was 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who produced arguably the greatest individual performance in a major final. The left-hander reached his century in just 55 deliveries, eventually finishing with a staggering 175 runs off 80 balls.

His record-breaking knock featured 15 fours and 15 sixes, completely neutralizing the English bowling attack from the outset. Alongside captain Ayush Mhatre (53), Sooryavanshi shared a 142-run partnership that served as the backbone of the innings.

Contributions from the middle order, including Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, and Abhigyan Kundu, coupled with a late-inning flourish of 37 from Kanishk Chouhan, propelled India to a historic 411/9.

England’s Resistance and Eventual Collapse

England’s pursuit of 412 began under immediate duress when RS Ambrish removed Joseph Moores early. While Ben Dawkins (50) and Ben Mayes stabilized the ship with a spirited partnership, the introduction of India’s spin department choked the scoring rate.

The English middle order buckled under the pressure, losing four wickets in a frantic cluster that shifted the game's momentum firmly toward the defending champions.

Falconer’s Fighting Ton and India’s Celebration

The highlight of England’s reply was a defiant, high-speed century from Caleb Falconer. Reaching his hundred in just 60 balls, Falconer took the fight to the Indian bowlers, orchestrating a 94-run stand with James Minto. However, with the required rate climbing above 12 per over, the task became insurmountable.

RS Ambrish returned to break the resistance, dismissing Minto and Manny Lumsden in quick succession. The final act belonged to Kanishk Chouhan, who induced a catch from Falconer (115) in the deep to seal the victory.

As the final wicket fell, the Indian squad stormed the field to celebrate an unbeaten campaign and their sixth world title.